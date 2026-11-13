Ontario College OSAP Data Reveals Massive Growth Before Funding Pause

Freedom of information data shows Ontario's Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology saw a 6,000% surge in student aid. Critics question the government's delayed response to systemic misuse concerns.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press through a freedom-of-information request reveals that the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology experienced a dramatic explosion in students receiving financial aid over a few years. The institution, which operates four campuses across the Greater Toronto Area, saw the number of students accessing the Ontario Student Assistance Program ( OSAP) rise from 562 in the 2021-22 academic year to 17,157 just three years later in 2024-25. This increase occurred despite the college not being among the six schools the government cut off from the program this spring.

Record-Breaking Financial Aid Surges

The growth in financial aid usage was not uniform across all locations, with one specific campus experiencing a near 6,000 percent increase in students receiving support. That particular campus saw its OSAP participant count jump from 74 students in 2021-22 to 4,481 in 2024-25. Concurrently, the amount of provincial grants directed to students at that single location skyrocketed by more than 8,000 percent, reaching a total of $39 million. Across all four campuses combined, students in the latter year accounted for approximately $151 million in provincial grants.

Also read Ontario unveils new details about proposed OSAP changes after ‘systematic and widespread’ problems

Shift to Online Programs Drives Enrollment

The vast majority of this surge in OSAP usage was driven by students enrolled in online programs rather than traditional in-person classes. Data indicates that more than 97 percent of the students accessing OSAP at the school in 2024-25 were studying online. This represents a stark contrast to the 2021-22 period, when only six percent of the students were engaged in online study. The dramatic shift in delivery method correlates directly with the massive spike in financial aid recipients and provincial funding expenditures.

Political Backlash Over Funding Decisions

Critics have questioned why the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not included in the group of schools that Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn denied OSAP eligibility to this May. In early October, Quinn announced a pause on OSAP payments to all career colleges and other private post-secondary institutions while KPMG conducts an audit of the sector. The minister stated there is now evidence of systemic concerns within the sector, though he has not flagged specific schools as being under suspicion beyond the six already targeted.

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Opposition Condemns Government Inaction

NDP colleges and universities critic Peggy Sattler stated that if the ministry did not notice a 6,000 percent increase, that suggests total incompetence and mismanagement. She argued that the government allowed money to continue flowing out when questions needed to be asked. Opposition parties have accused Quinn of not acting quickly enough, noting that Career Colleges Ontario was raising concerns as early as January 2023. Sattler claimed the situation highlights a complete failure to provide any oversight of what was going on with the OSAP program.

Minister Defends Strategic Timeline

Quinn has defended his ministry's actions by stating that they eliminated the eligibility of six institutions prior to pausing OSAP across the whole sector. He emphasized that the ministry heard increasing concerns in late 2024 and conducted targeted inspections in the summer of 2025. The minister noted that the ministry prevented all career colleges from qualifying for grants, allowing only loans, before the full pause was implemented. He argued against accusations of turning a blind eye by highlighting the specific actions taken earlier in the process.

Institutional Responses and Future Legislation

The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology and its president have not responded to multiple requests for comment regarding these figures. Other affected institutions have offered explanations for their growth; Citi College attributed its rise to aligning programs with the job market, claiming a compound annual growth rate of about 38 percent if calculated from pre-pandemic figures. Meanwhile, the Academy of Learning stated its campuses serve newcomers and adults retraining for second careers. Ontario has proposed new oversight legislation to crack down on alleged OSAP misuse, though opposition parties have slammed the measure as insufficient.