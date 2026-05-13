Ontario Career Colleges to be Inspected for Commercial Truck Driver Training

The province's minister of colleges and universities announced that all Ontario career colleges offering commercial truck driver training will be inspected by the end of next month. The action follows a scathing audit of the transport trucking industry, which revealed several problems, including inadequate training hours and skills and insufficient oversight from two provincial ministries. The minister expects the superintendent of career colleges to inspect every institution on an annual basis, and the province has accepted all 13 recommendations from the auditor general to improve the training, inspection, and licensing regimes.

TORONTO — All Ontario career colleges that offer commercial truck driver training will have been inspected by the end of next month, the province's minister of colleges and universities said Wednesday.

The action comes after a scathing audit of the transport trucking industry revealed a slew of problems. The minister expects the superintendent of career colleges to inspect every institution on an annual basis, and the province has accepted all 13 recommendations from the auditor general to improve the training, inspection, and licensing regimes.

The New Democrats have long pushed for increased safety on the province's northern roads, and the Ford government is to blame for the province's unsafe roads, according to interim Liberal Leader John Fraser. The Going the Extra Mile for Safety organization advocates for change to highway designs, such as divided highways or the 2-plus-1 design, to improve safety. The 2-plus-1 highway design was launched in North Bay in 2022 and is being twinning near Thunder Bay.

However, Highway 17, part of the Trans-Canada Highway system, stretches some 2,000 kilometres from North Bay to the Manitoba boundary and sees thousands of transport trucks daily, many of which are involved in collisions. This report was first published on May 13, 2026





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Ontario Career Colleges Commercial Truck Driver Training Transport Trucking Industry Auditor General Shelley Spence Nolan Quinn Superintendent Of Career Colleges Highway Designs New Democrats John Fraser Going The Extra Mile For Safety Organization 2-Plus-1 Highway Design Divided Highways Trans-Canada Highway System Highway 17 Transport Trucks Collisions Unsafe Roads Northern Ontario Fatalities 2021 Fatality Rate 3.94 Per 100 000 People 9.25 Per 100 000 People Northern Policy Institute

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