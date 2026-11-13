Ontario Career College OSAP Growth Sparks Oversight Debate

Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology saw massive OSAP increase without sanction, prompting NDP criticism of Nolan Quinn's ministry oversight.

Ontario career college enrollment in the Ontario Student Assistance Program has surged dramatically at institutions that were not targeted by recent government crackdowns. The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology recorded nearly a 6,000 per cent increase in aid recipients at one campus, raising fresh questions about provincial oversight of post-secondary funding.

Massive Financial Aid Growth at Specific Campus

The Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, operating four campuses in the Greater Toronto Area, reported a significant shift in student funding patterns. Data obtained through a freedom-of-information request shows that OSAP access rose from 562 students in the 2021-22 academic year to 17,157 in 2024-25. This represents a total increase of nearly 3,000 per cent across the institution.

Also read Ontario unveils new details about proposed OSAP changes after ‘systematic and widespread’ problems

The growth was most extreme at a single campus, which went from 74 OSAP recipients in 2021-22 to 4,481 in 2024-25. This specific location experienced a 5,955 per cent jump in aid recipients. Provincial grants for students at this campus alone rose by more than 8,000 per cent, reaching $39 million in the most recent fiscal period.

Overall, the four campuses of the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology accounted for approximately $151 million in provincial grants in the 2024-25 academic year. The data indicates that the vast majority of this expansion was driven by online programs, with 97 per cent of OSAP recipients studying online in 2024-25 compared to just six per cent in 2021-22.

Minister Quinn Excluded College From Recent Bans

Critics have questioned why the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was not included among the six schools Ontario Colleges and Universities Minister Nolan Quinn denied OSAP eligibility to this past May. Quinn previously cut off four Academy of Learning locations and two campuses of Citi College of Canadian Careers, citing concerns about admissions practices. Those institutions are currently fighting the decision in court and deny any wrongdoing.

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In early October, Quinn announced a pause on OSAP payments to all career colleges and other private post-secondary institutions while KPMG conducts an audit of the sector. The minister stated there is now evidence of systemic concerns within the sector. However, Quinn has not flagged specific schools as being under suspicion during this broader audit phase.

The decision to pause payments and the subsequent audit have placed Quinn under fire in the Ontario legislature. Opposition parties accuse the government of not acting quickly enough, noting that Career Colleges Ontario raised concerns as early as January 2023. The government argues it acted decisively through targeted inspections and previous eligibility changes.

Opposition Condemns Ministry Oversight Failures

NDP colleges and universities critic Peggy Sattler stated that if the ministry did not notice a 6,000 per cent increase, it suggests total incompetence and mismanagement. She argued that the situation highlights a complete failure to provide oversight of the OSAP program. Sattler asked why the government allowed money to continue flowing out when questions about the usage needed to be asked immediately.

Quinn defended his ministry's actions by stating that they heard increasing concerns in late 2024. He noted that the ministry conducted targeted inspections in the summer of 2025 and prevented all career colleges from qualifying for grants, allowing only loans, earlier in the year. He emphasized that they made six schools ineligible for OSAP before pausing payments across the entire sector.

A spokesperson for Nolan Quinn declined to say if the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology was on the government's radar or if the minister finds its growth percentages concerning. Spokesperson Bianca Giacoboni wrote that private career colleges are no longer eligible for OSAP grants this year. She added that the government will not hesitate to cut an institution off from OSAP entirely when serious concerns are identified.

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Legal Challenges and Industry Responses to Cuts

Academy of Learning and Citi College have provided different explanations for their enrollment trends. Citi College stated its growth was partly due to aligning programs with the job market. They argued that a more accurate calculation would use a pre-pandemic figure and rely on a compound annual growth rate, which would be about 38 per cent per year.

The Academy of Learning said its campuses often serve newcomers and adults retraining for a second career. They stated that as those populations grew, enrolment grew with it. These explanations contrast with the rapid online-driven expansion seen at the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology, where neither the college nor its president responded to multiple requests for comment.

Career Colleges Ontario conducted an extensive membership review and announced that the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology is no longer a member of its association as of September 1. The association did not specify why the membership was terminated. This exit occurs amid heightened scrutiny of private career colleges in Ontario.

New Legislation Targets Enrollment Growth Caps

Looking forward, Quinn announced Thursday that legislation being tabled next week will seek to put a cap on OSAP-funded enrolment growth at career colleges. The proposed measures also include a ban on online-only programs from OSAP eligibility. These steps are designed to strengthen accountability within the private post-secondary sector.

The legislation aims to address the systemic concerns identified during the KPMG audit. By limiting growth and restricting online-only access, the government hopes to prevent similar surges in funding without corresponding educational outcomes. The changes mark a significant shift in how Ontario manages financial aid for private career colleges.

The debate over the Canadian College of Business, Science and Technology highlights the challenges of monitoring rapid online expansion. With nearly 6,000 per cent growth in aid at one campus, the college remains a focal point for opposition criticism. The outcome of the upcoming legislative changes will determine how strictly future enrollment spikes are regulated.