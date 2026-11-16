Ontario Bill 140 Paves Way for Waste-to-Energy Expansion Amidst Landfill Crisis

Ontario's new Bill 140 aims to address the landfill shortage by enabling waste-to-energy facilities, sparking debate over air quality and municipal power.

The Ontario government has introduced sweeping legislation designed to combat the province's looming landfill crisis by facilitating the construction of more waste-to-energy facilities. Bill 140 seeks to override municipal vetoes on waste development, aiming to keep trash within provincial borders rather than exporting it. This move comes as the province faces a critical shortage of landfill space and rising costs associated with shipping waste to the United States.

Legislative Mechanism and Landfill Shortage

Environment Minister Todd McCarthy announced that Bill 140 is a necessary step to manage waste through a multifaceted approach before the situation becomes unmanageable. The legislation allows for the development of additional landfills and incinerators across Ontario to address the capacity crunch. Experts predict that Ontario will run out of landfill capacity within ten years if current trends continue, making immediate legislative action critical.

Also read Ontario Pauses Stricter Opioid Prescribing Rules Amid Legal Challenge

Minister McCarthy described the bill as a call to arms for private proponents to pitch new developments to host municipalities. He emphasized that the province must manage waste effectively to avoid major problems in the future. The government intends to use this legal framework to invite investment in waste infrastructure that can process garbage locally.

Export Costs and Municipal Authority Shifts

Currently, Ontario ships over 3 million tonnes of garbage to the United States every year to manage its waste surplus. This export strategy is becoming increasingly expensive and politically volatile due to the 50 percent tariff imposed by President Donald Trump on such shipments. By enabling waste-to-energy projects, the province aims to reduce reliance on American disposal sites and keep trash management costs under provincial control.

Advertisement

A significant component of Bill 140 involves ending the current veto power that municipalities hold over proposed landfill developments in their communities. This shift aims to streamline the approval process for waste facilities that the provincial government deems necessary. While the bill explicitly targets landfill veto powers, it remains unclear if the same restrictions apply to waste-to-energy incinerators, as the Ministry of the Environment did not clarify this point in recent communications.

Stakeholder Views and Operational Precedents

Environment Minister Todd McCarthy has personally endorsed the concept of waste-to-energy, noting that his own riding near Courtice, Ontario, is home to a functioning facility. He argued that such plants are embraced by communities and are a practical part of a broader diversion strategy. The Durham York Energy Centre serves as a primary example of this model, operating as a public-private partnership between regional governments and ReWorld.

Andrew Evans, the Durham Region manager of waste and compliance, highlighted the efficiency of the $284-million Durham York Energy Centre, which opened in 2016. The facility diverts 140,000 tonnes of household waste from landfills annually by burning trash to generate electricity. This output is sufficient to power approximately 10,000 local homes, demonstrating the tangible energy benefits of the technology.

Environmental Concerns and Future Implications

Critics argue that incineration discourages recycling and reuse efforts while releasing harmful pollutants and greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Karen Wirsig, a senior program manager for plastics at Environmental Defence, criticized the approach as expensive and polluting. She warned that the bill could steamroll local communities, forcing them to accept facilities that harm air quality regardless of local opposition.

Advertisement

Despite these concerns, operators maintain that modern facilities adhere to strict emission limits and continuously monitor pollutants. Andrew Evans stated that the Durham York Energy Centre treats emissions within the facility and posts real-time data for public transparency. Lindsay Milne, York Region's director of waste management and forestry, described incineration as a beneficial tool in a long-term strategy that prioritizes reduction, reuse, and recycling first.

The introduction of Bill 140 marks a pivotal shift in Ontario's waste management policy, balancing the urgent need for landfill space against environmental and community concerns. As the government invites private proponents to develop new sites, the province will face ongoing scrutiny over how it manages the intersection of energy production, waste reduction, and public health.