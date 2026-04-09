Ontario Awards New Long-Term Energy Contracts to Boost Renewable Energy

The Independent Electricity System Operator in Ontario is awarding long-term energy generation contracts to 12 new solar and two wind projects, marking the first large-scale renewable development in over a decade and signaling a shift towards meeting increasing electricity demand with clean energy sources.

April 09, 2026 at 5:25PM EDT A solar panel installation being made in Scugog, Ontario on April 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Ontario ’s electricity system operator is awarding long-term energy generation contracts to a series of new renewable energy projects, signaling a significant shift in the province's approach to meeting future energy demands.

The Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) has announced that it will be providing contracts to twelve new solar projects and two wind projects. This represents the first large-scale renewable energy development in Ontario in over a decade, highlighting a renewed commitment to clean energy sources. The decision comes at a crucial time, as the IESO anticipates a substantial increase in electricity demand, projecting a rise of up to 90 percent by the year 2050. This surge in demand necessitates proactive measures to ensure a stable and reliable electricity supply for Ontario residents. The IESO is actively focusing on strategies to address the province's energy needs throughout the 2030s and beyond, recognizing the importance of long-term planning and investment in sustainable energy infrastructure.\Further demonstrating its commitment to a diversified energy portfolio, the IESO is expected to announce additional capacity from natural gas and battery storage projects later this year. These projects will play a critical role in supporting the electricity system, particularly during periods of peak demand, when consumption is at its highest. This integrated approach, combining renewable sources with flexible resources like natural gas and battery storage, is designed to enhance the resilience and stability of Ontario's electricity grid. The decision to invest in these diverse energy sources reflects a strategic understanding of the evolving energy landscape and the importance of adapting to meet changing consumption patterns. The Ontario government's approach to energy generation has evolved since 2018 when Premier Doug Ford cancelled a significant number of existing renewable energy contracts. This decision followed widespread public concern over the perceived high cost of these contracts. The Ford government, which took office following the former Liberal government, took action to address those concerns. This earlier period witnessed some controversy surrounding long-term contracts with clean power producers, with criticism focused on above-market rates. The current move to award new contracts underscores a strategic shift towards securing cost-effective renewable energy sources and meeting the growing needs of the Ontario population.\The IESO emphasizes that the prices secured for these new solar and wind projects are highly competitive, and in fact, lower than the weighted average prices observed for other renewable energy projects currently underway. This suggests a commitment to achieving both environmental and economic sustainability in the province’s energy sector. The IESO's procurement process is designed to ensure that these contracts deliver value for money, while also encouraging the development of a cleaner energy future. This focus on cost-effectiveness, coupled with the commitment to renewable energy, demonstrates a balanced approach to the province's energy needs. By investing in renewable energy sources, Ontario is aiming to mitigate the impact of climate change, reduce its carbon footprint, and support the long-term sustainability of its electricity grid. The initiative is a positive step towards ensuring that the province has a reliable and affordable electricity supply for generations to come. The awarding of the new contracts represents a significant vote of confidence in the future of renewable energy within Ontario, and signals the province’s commitment to transitioning to a cleaner, more sustainable energy system. The Canadian Press first published this report on April 9, 2026. This announcement highlights the dynamic nature of energy policy, with shifts occurring in response to the changing energy landscape, technological advancements, and public concerns





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Ontario electricity system to add 14 new solar, wind projectsOntario’s electricity system operator is giving long-term energy generation contracts to 12 new solar and two wind projects.

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Ontario electricity system to add 14 new solar, wind projectsTORONTO — Ontario's electricity system operator is giving long-term energy generation contracts to 12 new solar and two wind projects.

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