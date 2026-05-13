Ontario auditor general reports flawed commercial truck driver training and licensing regimes

Ontario's auditor general has revealed failures in monitoring and enforcing commercial truck driver training and licensing regimes, leading to unqualified drivers on the roads and posing safety risks. The auditor general urged the province to strengthen oversight and crack down on bad actors.

Ontario is not effectively monitoring commercial truck driver training and licensing regimes , leading to many unqualified drivers on the roads, a special report by the Ontario auditor general found.

The auditor general uncovered career colleges cutting corners on training hours and skills, and a lack of oversight by two provincial ministries. Six unregistered private career colleges were found to be still offering driver training certificates despite not being allowed to do so. The auditor general filed 13 recommendations for the province, and it accepted all of them.

Many truck drivers are correctly trained, but the disproportionate number of fatalities on Ontario's roads, particularly in northern Ontario, calls for stricter controls. The auditor sent undercover students to several training providers and found that many students were not taught key truck driving elements. The two ministries have noted challenges, including missing training records, falsified student training records, lack of monitoring of training outcomes, and poor inspection regimes.

The ministry of transportation has zero tolerance for bad actors and has shut down several career colleges. They have also made changes to mandatory licensing requirements. The provincial government is working to strengthen oversight and crack down on bad actors. The office of Nolan Quinn, minister of colleges and universities, is working closely with the superintendent of career colleges to ensure all remaining career colleges offering Class A truck driver training programs are visited by June





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ontario Auditor General Commercial Truck Driver Training Licensing Regimes Unqualified Drivers Safety Risks Road Trip Highway 17 Highway 11 Winter Insufficient Infrastructure New Democrats Traffic Violations Driver Licensing Failed G Test Mandatory Six Month Wait Work Permit At A Drivetest Centre

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario Liberal interim leader says nomination was fair, despite candidate's commentsTORONTO — The interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party says a nomination race this weekend to select a byelection candidate was fair, open and transparent, despite suspicion being raised by Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

Read more »

Ontario nurses launch constitutional challenge over lack of right to strikeTORONTO — The Ontario Nurses' Association is launching a constitutional challenge of a law that prevents them from taking any form of job action during the bargaining process.

Read more »

3 people isolating in Ontario remain asymptomatic, not being tested for hantavirusTORONTO — Ontario health officials say three people in the province with connections to a deadly hantavirus outbreak are not currently being tested for the rodent-borne illness, including a visitor to Canada who had contact with someone infected.

Read more »

Ontario nurses launch constitutional challenge over lack of right to strikeTORONTO — The Ontario Nurses' Association is launching a constitutional challenge of a law that prevents them from taking any form of job action during the bargaining process.

Read more »