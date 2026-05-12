Ontario asks 10 more people to isolate after global hantavirus outbreak spread due to cruise passenger

Ontario's ministry of health has asked seven more people to isolate in relation to a global hantavirus outbreak spread due to a cruise passenger on a ship that ultimately died. Total number of people under monitoring by local public health units stands at 10, with six more individuals in Alberta and B.C. Low-risk contacts, in contact with high-risk individuals, remain asymptomatic while being monitored. Director of World Health Organization states risk to health on a global scale continues to be low, with international cases growing to 11.

TORONTO — Ontario 's ministry of health is asking seven more people to isolate in relation to a global hantavirus outbreak , though it says those individuals are considered "low-risk" contacts.

The ministry's spokesperson, Jackson Jacobs, states that this decision is made in addition to the three people who were exposed to the virus while travelling, and who are considered "high-risk.

" They're all directed to isolate for 45 days "out of an abundance of caution. " This brings the total number of people who are being monitored by local public health units in the province to 10. Another six are isolating in Alberta and B.C. Someone is considered "low-risk" if they came into contact with one of the "high-risk" people.

In Ontario, those considered high-risk include a couple in Grey Bruce who was on the ship and a visitor to Canada in the Peel region. They all shared a flight with a cruise passenger who later died of hantavirus. Jacobs reports that the three high-risk contacts in Ontario remain well and are showing no symptoms. The World Health Organization's director, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, states that the risk of hantavirus to health on a global scale continues to be low.

The number of positive cases internationally has grown to 11, including three deaths. No additional fatalities have been reported since May 2, and all cases have been among passengers or crew on the ship.

"At the moment, there is no sign that we are seeing the start of a larger outbreak. But of course, the situation could change. And given the long incubation period of the virus, it's possible we might see more cases in the coming weeks," Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Public health officials and infectious disease physicians have stressed that Andes virus, the type of hantavirus that hit the ship and the only kind known to spread person-to-person, requires close and prolonged contact and that it is not a pandemic threat. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2026. Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content. Nicole Ireland and Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Pres





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