Ontario and Federal Governments to Meet Stellantis CEO Over Brampton Plant Sale

Ontario and the federal government will meet Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa as they seek to stop or delay the sale of the Brampton Assembly plant to Roshel. Unifor says its 2,200 workers feel betrayed and angry.

Ontario and the federal government will meet with Stellantis global CEO Antonio Filosa over the sale of the Brampton Assembly plant to Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Roshel.

Ontario Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli said the meeting could buy some time and hopes it may stop the sale. Premier Doug Ford met with representatives of Stellantis Canada, Unifor and the federal government in a downtown Toronto hotel. Ford left without saying much. CP24 reporter Beatrice Vaisman asked how the meeting went.

Also read Ford urges Carney to block Chinese EV kit assembly at Brampton plant after Stellantis sale

Government Ministers Push For Meeting With Stellantis CEO

Ford said it is a discussion that has to carry on with the CEO. He said he wanted that discussion as quickly as possible. Industry Minister Melanie Joly confirmed after the meeting that the next step is for the federal and Ontario governments to meet Filosa. I am always willing to be in solution mode, Joly said.

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Joly said the government told Stellantis on Thursday that it intends to sue the automaker. The aim is to get back the hundreds of millions of dollars it received under a federal funding agreement after selling the Brampton plant. She gave Stellantis 30 days to respond. Unifor officials said the 2,200 workers at the Brampton assembly plant felt let down.

CTV News reported that federal government officials had meetings with Stellantis and Roshel representatives ahead of the sale. Lobby records show high-level meetings with government officials, Stellantis and Roshel before the sale announcement.

Union Leaders Criticize Government Response To Sale

They felt that there could have been a different outcome because we have been fighting so hard since February of last year, not to get into this place, not to be in a place where we are losing an auto plant, Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a separate news conference on Thursday. She said there were opportunities to stop the sale and that both levels of government had levers to do so.

We have a sale, and that is very unfortunate and disappointing, Payne said. Asked who is to blame for the sale, Payne said lots of people. She named Stellantis, which pulled the trigger, and Roshel, which made the grand offer. Vito Beato is president of Unifor Local 1285, which represents the Brampton Assembly plant workers.

He echoed Payne on how workers are feeling after all the news of the past few days. They are feeling angry. The stress, anxiety and the pain they are going through has not changed, Beato said. Asked if he is angry at the federal government, he replied, Of course.

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Workers Feel Betrayed As Union Bargains For Severance

We feel betrayed by everyone involved here. Payne said the union is still bargaining with Stellantis for a new contract for thousands of workers in other Canadian plants. Those talks could include a severance package for the Brampton workers. I am not closing the door on any of this right now, she said.

There are discussions that will continue between both levels of government and likely the global CEO of Stellantis. Hopefully there can be proposals there that may get us to a different outcome. Asked if the union could walk off the job, Payne said it is a last resort. The strike will come if we need to do it, she added.

But the reality is, we have a lot of work to do before we are in that place. Fedeli said Ontario hopes the meeting with the CEO could buy some time. The province and Ottawa are trying to find a way to stop the sale of the Brampton plant. The union says it will keep fighting for the workers.

The federal government has threatened legal action to recover public money. Stellantis has not yet responded publicly to the planned meeting or the lawsuit threat. The next steps depend on talks with Filosa, the global CEO. With files from CTV News Marieke Walsh, Vassy Kapelos and Graham Richardson.