Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith say a Canada-U.S. trade deal could be reached before the end of the year, while U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the two sides are fairly close.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Monday that Canada could reach a trade deal with the United States before the end of the year.

Premiers Ford and Smith Predict US Deal Before Year End

The two premiers spoke at a fireside chat moderated by BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang at the Toronto Region Board of Trade. They were asked how optimistic they are about the prospects for a deal. Smith said there is a very high chance a deal would come before the end of the year if one is going to happen. She pointed to the personality of the occupant of the White House.

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She said she does not think he wants to be perceived as having been pushed into a deal by the Democrats who will be sworn in on Jan. 3. Smith said this appears to be the window for him to say whatever strategy he was employing with Canada worked. She said the result would be a big beautiful deal that works for America. She said that is what she is hoping for.

Ford said he is very confident about the prospects for a deal. He pointed to the midterms, saying Republicans got annihilated. He said a big part of that was the war in Iran and the oil, and it was tariffs. Ford said U.S. businesses as well as Canadian ones have been battered by the tariffs.

He said a tariff on Canada was no more than a tax on the United States and the people of the U.S. He said prices went up and it comes down to what people want, in the room and everywhere in their personal lives, but in business they want certainty and stability. Ford reiterated he would not be in favour of a deal that leaves key industries behind. He said they will continue focusing on the right deal.

He said he would rather have no deal than a bad deal, and they will see if President Trump has shifted after the midterms. Ford said Trump may be thinking he will take a bullet out of the Democrats' gun if a deal is made.

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He said he is all in only if the auto sector, the steel sector and the manufacturing sector come to him after they see a proposal and say they are good with it, can grow and survive. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in an interview on Fox News Sunday that the U.S. is fairly close to agreeing on a trade deal with Canada.

Smith Argues For Defence Security Over Netflix Disputes

The interview also included a comment that Greer was talking from two sides of his mouth when he said a trade deal is close. Smith also said getting a trade deal would allow the two countries to move forward with a bigger conversation they need to have. She identified that conversation as joint defence projects like the Golden Dome missile defence system. Smith said it is not really about whether French language programming in Quebec gets priority on Netflix.

She said that is not what the big conversation with Canada and the U.S. should be. She said the big conversation is whether they want the Golden Dome or not, and whether they want Arctic security or not. Smith said if they are going to build the Golden Dome, they will have to build broadband infrastructure across the northern Arctic community as well as at the south.

She said they will then have to connect it with data centers so they have the ability to intercept anything that might be coming over. Smith said it is frustrating that the talks sometimes seem to get sidetracked on in some cases quite small issues. She made the comment as part of the discussion about the broader relationship between the two countries. The two premiers discussed a number of topics, from energy infrastructure to interprovincial trade barriers.

Ford and Smith Target Interprovincial Trade Barriers Removal

The premiers have tried to tear down interprovincial trade barriers to bolster their economies in the face of U.S. tariffs. Smith said it has been challenging to do so without any exemptions. She cited a trade deficit between the two provinces when it comes to alcohol products as an example of the difficulty. The event took place Monday at the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

The discussion was wide-ranging and covered both trade with the U.S. and internal trade between the provinces. Ford and Smith both focused on the need for certainty and stability for businesses. Ford said those are the things businesses want as they deal with the effects of tariffs. Smith framed the end of the year as a key window for a deal.

She said the timing is tied to the change in administration in Washington and the desire not to be seen as pushed into an agreement. Greer's comment that the two sides are fairly close added to the premiers' optimism. The interview aired Sunday on Fox News before the premiers spoke Monday. Ford said the midterm results showed the political cost of tariffs.

He said the Republican losses were tied in part to the war in Iran and the oil, and to tariffs. Ford said tariffs on Canada amount to a tax on Americans. He said prices rose and that people in business want certainty and stability above all. Ford said he would only support a deal that the auto, steel and manufacturing sectors accept.

He said those sectors would need to see a proposal and say they can grow and survive. Smith said the larger conversation should focus on defence and security. She listed the Golden Dome and Arctic security as the key questions that should shape the talks. Smith said the French language programming issue should not be the focus.

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She said the big conversation should be about whether the U.S. wants the Golden Dome and Arctic security. Smith said building the Golden Dome would require broadband infrastructure across the northern Arctic and the south. She said data centers would need to be connected so anything coming over could be intercepted. Smith said it is frustrating when the talks get sidetracked on small issues.

She said that has happened at times in the broader discussion between the two countries. The premiers also discussed energy infrastructure and interprovincial trade barriers. They have worked to reduce barriers to help their economies withstand U.S. tariffs. Smith said removing barriers without exemptions has been difficult.

Fireside Chat Moderated By Amanda Lang At Toronto Event

She pointed to the alcohol trade deficit between the two provinces as one example of the challenge. The fireside chat was moderated by BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang. It took place at the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Monday. Ford said he would rather have no deal than a bad deal.

He said the focus remains on getting the right deal for key industries. Ford said he will wait to see if President Trump has shifted after the midterms. He said a deal could take a bullet out of the Democrats' gun, but only if the key sectors approve. Smith said the window before the end of the year is the best chance for a deal.

She said the alternative would be to be seen as pushed into an agreement by the incoming Democrats. Greer said the U.S. is fairly close to a deal with Canada. The comment was made during a Fox News Sunday interview. Ford said U.S. and Canadian businesses have both been battered by tariffs.

He said a tariff on Canada is no more than a tax on the United States and its people. Ford said prices went up and that people want certainty and stability. He said that applies in personal life and in business. Smith said a deal would open the door to a bigger conversation on joint defence projects.

She named the Golden Dome missile defence system as a key example. Smith said the focus should not be on French language programming in Quebec getting priority on Netflix. She said that is not the big conversation Canada and the U.S. should be having. Smith said the big questions are whether the U.S. wants the Golden Dome and Arctic security.

She said those questions should drive the discussion. Smith said building the Golden Dome would require broadband infrastructure across the northern Arctic community and at the south. She said data centers would need to be connected to intercept anything coming over. Smith said it is frustrating when the talks get sidetracked on small issues.

She said that has happened in some cases. The premiers discussed energy infrastructure and interprovincial trade barriers. They have tried to tear down barriers to bolster their economies in the face of U.S. tariffs. Smith said it has been challenging to remove barriers without exemptions.

She cited a trade deficit between the two provinces on alcohol products as an example. The event was a wide-ranging fireside chat at the Toronto Region Board of Trade. It was moderated by BNN Bloomberg's Amanda Lang.