Ontario Allows Remote Work for Public Servants During FIFA World Cup Day Games

Ontario's Treasury Board says public service employees may work remotely during daytime World Cup matches in Toronto, responding to union concerns about congestion and construction. Managers can approve temporary remote work requests for June 12 and 26 games, but the default remains five-day in-office work. Unions criticize the return-to-office mandate and limited flexibility.

Ontario's Treasury Board has announced that public service employees may be permitted to work from home during daytime FIFA World Cup matches held in Toronto , responding to union demands for more flexible work arrangements during the tournament and ongoing criticism of the government's return-to-office policy.

The province expects civil servants to be present in the workplace five days a week, but managers can approve ad hoc, occasional, or temporary remote work requests to provide short-term flexibility for situations such as World Cup day games scheduled for June 12 and June 26. This decision follows advocacy from unions representing government workers, including the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the Association of Management, Administrative and Professional Crown Employees of Ontario, which sent a joint letter to Secretary of Cabinet Michelle DiEmanuele requesting temporary remote work for all employees in Toronto from June 8 to July 3.

The unions cited concerns about increased congestion, ongoing construction, and disrupted sidewalk access during the tournament. The City of Toronto has also recommended that organizations in the downtown core consider adjusting work schedules and allowing remote work where possible to minimize travel needs, as the city anticipates hosting around 300,000 visitors during the World Cup.

In a statement, Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney's spokesperson Liz Tuomi emphasized that the default expectation remains in-person work five days a week, but managers have the discretion to grant temporary flexibility for events like the World Cup. This move comes amid significant backlash from unions and employees against the province's return-to-office mandate, which was announced in August with a deadline of January 2026 for all public service employees to return to in-person work.

Unions have criticized the mandate for being implemented without proper consultation and for lacking consideration of individual circumstances. Thousands of government employees have submitted requests for alternative work arrangements since the mandate took effect.

For example, AMAPCEO, the union representing professional employees, reported that out of 5,500 members who made such requests, only 365 received any response, and just nine were approved. The limited approvals and slow response times have fueled frustration among workers who argue that remote work has been effective during the pandemic and that flexibility is essential for productivity and work-life balance.

The World Cup presents a unique challenge due to expected transportation disruptions and large crowds, making remote work a practical solution to avoid commuting difficulties. While the Treasury Board's announcement provides some relief for specific match days, unions continue to push for broader permanent flexible work options beyond the tournament period. This development highlights the ongoing tension between the provincial government's push for a full return to office and the evolving preferences for hybrid work models among public servants





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