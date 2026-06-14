Ontario allocates $2.11 million to upgrade community infrastructure in Algoma Manitoulin

The Ontario government, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, is providing two point eleven million dollars for three infrastructure projects in Prince Township and Batchewana First Nation, aiming to modernise facilities, create jobs and strengthen the regional economy.

The province of Ontario has announced a new investment package aimed at reinforcing the economic base of the Algoma Manitoulin area. Through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation the government will allocate two point eleven million dollars to finance three community infrastructure upgrades.

The funding is part of a broader provincial strategy to protect and strengthen northern Ontario by modernising facilities that serve residents, support local businesses and promote long‑term self‑reliance. The projects that will receive the money include a recreation centre refurbishment in Prince Township, an expansion of community space on the Batchewana First Nation reserve and upgrades to a municipal building that will improve accessibility and energy efficiency.

By improving these key assets the province hopes to create modern, inclusive environments where people can gather for sports, cultural events and public services. The upgrades are expected to generate construction jobs in the short term and to enhance tourism and community engagement over the longer horizon. Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth George Pirie highlighted the significance of the funding, noting that the heritage fund plays a central role in driving growth across the northern region.

He explained that strategic investments such as these are designed to build stronger partnerships with municipalities and Indigenous partners, ensuring that development projects align with local priorities. Member of Provincial Parliament Bill Rosenberg, who represents the Algoma Manitoulin riding, expressed pride in supporting initiatives that will improve quality of life for residents of Prince Township and Batchewana First Nation.

He described the new facilities as catalysts for community cohesion, recreation and economic activity, and stressed that modern, accessible infrastructure is essential for retaining youth and attracting new residents to the area. The investment follows a renewed provincial focus on protecting northern industries and jobs in the face of external pressures such as United States tariffs and trade disruptions.

By injecting capital into community infrastructure, the government aims to diversify the regional economy, reduce reliance on single‑industry employment and foster resilience. The NOHFC has also received an additional thirty million dollars spread over three years, raising its annual budget to one hundred ten million dollars.

This increased funding pool will allow the fund to support a broader range of projects across both rural and urban communities, including Indigenous nations, and to sustain the momentum of economic development throughout northern Ontario. The combined initiatives are intended to boost competitiveness, safeguard local employment and position the north as a leading contributor to the province's overall economic health





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Ontario Government Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Algoma Manitoulin Infrastructure Community Development Regional Economic Growth

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