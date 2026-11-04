Ford says Ontario will end seasonal time changes if Quebec and eastern U.S. agree

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is very open to eliminating seasonal time changes if Quebec and New York align with Ontario. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has said his government intends to abolish the twice-annual switch.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is very open to eliminating seasonal time changes across the province, provided Quebec and neighbouring U.S. jurisdictions are on board.

Speaking to reporters at Queen's Park on Wednesday, Ford said Ontario would need to remain aligned with Quebec and New York because of their economic ties, particularly in the financial sector. We have to be in line with Quebec and along the lines of New York for the financial sector. It just makes life easier, Ford said.

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Ford Open To Discussions With Quebec Premier

He added that the argument has been going on for decades and that if Quebec, New York and the Eastern Corridor of the U.S. want to do it, he is all there. Ford said he is open to discussions with Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, adding that a consensus is needed because Ottawa shares a border with Quebec. So, am I open? I'm very, very open to discussions with the premier of Quebec, Ford said.

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Last month, St-Pierre Plamondon said his government intended to abolish the time change, noting the province has not yet decided whether to keep daylight time or standard time year-round. He said Quebec will consult with experts before making a final decision. Kenora and northwestern Ontario remain permanently on daylight time, while the rest of the province still changes its clocks twice a year.

The majority of Western Canada no longer changes their clocks, with Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba now remaining permanently on daylight time as of this year. The Northwest Territories also chose this year to stick with daylight time. Ford pointed to those changes, saying the move toward aligning clocks with Ontario would help reduce time differences. Manitoba and Western Canada, the reason they did it, they want to get closer to our time frame.

Winter Sunrise Times Draw Health Criticism

They don't want to be three hours behind, he said. Asked whether the rest of Ontario would follow suit, Ford said he is easy going. He said he is all in if not only Quebec, but also New York and the eastern corridor of the U.S. agreed. A move to permanent daylight time would push Toronto's winter solstice sunrise to around 8:45 a.m. and sunset to around 5:45 p.m. The darker winter mornings have drawn criticism from some sleep experts.

A recent analysis from the Canadian Medical Association Journal favoured permanent standard time instead.