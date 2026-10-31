Ontario splits time zones as northwest keeps daylight time, most clocks fall back Nov 1

Most of Ontario turns clocks back one hour on Nov 1, but northwestern Ontario stays on permanent daylight time to align with Manitoba, creating two time zones in the province.

Most of Ontario will turn clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, but northwestern Ontario will not change its clocks. The Ford government says the northwest will move to permanent daylight time, creating two time zones in the province.

Daylight saving time is now permanent in Kenora and throughout northwestern Ontario. The change keeps the region aligned with Manitoba, which announced in September that it would no longer move back to standard time. The province said it consulted Indigenous leaders and communities throughout northwestern Ontario. The City of Kenora indicated overwhelming support to scrap the time change, pointing to a survey where more than 93 per cent of respondents voted to keep daylight time permanent.

Also read Most of British Columbia, Alberta, Northwest Territories, Manitoba and northwestern Ontario end time change

That survey received 5,261 responses. Attorney General Doug Downey said in a mid-October news release: By keeping this part of the province aligned with Manitoba, our government is taking a practical, common-sense approach to avoid unnecessary disruptions and ensure economic stability in communities that reside in Ontario central time zone. The change applies to every part of Ontario west of the 90th meridian, a north-south longitudinal line crossing the province.

Communities east of that line will continue to change their clocks twice a year. Patricia Lakin-Thomas, a biology professor at York University and board member of the Canadian Society for Chronobiology, told CTV News Toronto: There has always been a special exemption for this northwest corner of Ontario. So that part of Ontario will be co-ordinating with Manitoba, as they always have.

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When asked whether the province would make daylight time permanent everywhere in Ontario, a spokesperson for Downey office said it will only do so if New York and Quebec do the same. That stipulation has prevented the Lieutenant Governor from proclaiming into force a bill passed in 2020 that would end the bi-annual changing of the clock. The bill received royal assent.

Ontario Permanent Daylight Time Stalled

Julia Facca, press secretary to the attorney general, wrote in an email to CTV News Toronto: That remains our position. In 2020, Ontario passed a law to make daylight time permanent provincewide, but it will not come into effect unless Quebec and New York do the same. A spokesperson from Ontario attorney general says it is important the three jurisdictions stay aligned to ensure synchronicity for trade, the stock market and broadcasting.

Those trading partners are also considering the change, but so far it has been a stalemate and no one wants to make the first move. Patrick Baylis, an associate professor of economics at the University of British Columbia, says it is wise for governments to hold off on time zone changes until their trading partners do. Baylis said: There is no first-mover advantage to changing time before everybody else does.

It just means you, sort of, sow a bit more confusion in your own area. Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said in a social media post earlier this week that this would likely be the last time the province would turn the clocks back. He said: This is probably the last year we will be imposing such unnecessary constraints on ourselves. St-Pierre Plamondon said the Parti Québécois have stood against the clock change for a while.

His government plans to consult all the specialists in the coming months as part of a parliamentary committee to determine whether Quebec will remain on daylight time or standard time. New York is still changing its clocks this weekend.

New York And Other Jurisdictions Consider Change

However, there have been moves to make daylight time the standard throughout the year. Republican Sen. Joe Griffo sponsored senate bill S3380 that would establish daylight saving time as the standard time in the state throughout the year. The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the bill, Griffo said, but he still needs action from the senate to push it forward.

Griffo told CBC Toronto: The Congress, under the Uniform Time Act, has, ultimately, determination to tell us what time we can be on. You cannot have 50 states doing 50 different things, which I understand and appreciate. The New York State Senate introduced a bill on it, and it has been referred to the judiciary committee twice.

This will only be enacted, however, should Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania introduce similar legislation, which are all in the Eastern Time Zone. For now, unless the two chambers of the U.S. Congress can get on the same page and Quebec also implements the change, Ontario will be stuck with two time zones. A growing trend to stop clock changes is spreading across Canada.

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British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Northwest Territories and Manitoba are no longer changing their clocks twice a year. The Northwest Territories said it is ending seasonal time changes as of this fall and will now share the same time as Alberta and Saskatchewan. Yukon has stayed on Pacific daylight time all year round since 2020. The Yukon government surveyed more than 4,800 people.

Health Risks Of Permanent Daylight Time

Of the 93 per cent who requested an end to time changes, 70 per cent favoured permanent daylight time. Lakin-Thomas said everyone living in permanent daylight time will see another hour of light in the afternoon, but that hour is stolen from their morning. She said: They are going to be getting the kids ready for school in the total darkness.

They are going to be commuting to their jobs and going inside a poorly-lit indoor building, in the dark, and never seeing bright light in the morning. She said daytime activities will not be well-synchronized due to a dysregulation of the internal clock in the brain. This biological clock, the circadian clock, controls the organs and is reset by natural sunlight.

She said: Our clock in the brain runs a little bit slow and it needs to be pulled forward with a little bit by some morning light to stay in step with a day-night cycle. If we get afternoon light, it does the opposite, and it pushes us late. People will stay up later, lose sleep, and their bodies will think it is earlier than it actually is when they wake up to the dark in the morning, Lakin-Thomas said.

She said: Our stress hormones are not ready to help us cope with the stress of the day. Our intestines are not ready to digest our breakfast. Our muscles are not ready to move and we are forcing ourselves to be active when our bodies are not prepared for it.

Lakin-Thomas predicts areas that practice permanent daylight time will not keep it for long because there may be increased rates of chronic disease and decreased income due to prolonged physiological stress. She said: Permanent daylight saving time was tried in the 1970s in the United States and later it was tried in Russia. After one or two winters of getting up in the dark, people hate it, and the public opinion polls swap.

So we are predicting that next spring, a lot of these politicians in the western side of Canada who have all fallen into the trap of year-round daylight saving time, because it seems to be publicly popular, they are going to be very unpopular next spring.