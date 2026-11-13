Online Scams Dominate ASEAN and East Asia Summit Agenda in Manila

ASEAN and East Asia Summit leaders in Manila will voice grave concern over escalating online scams and scam centers linked to human trafficking.

Southeast Asian leaders and their key counterparts, including those from the United States and China, are set to renew their alarm over the escalating threat of online scams. This is according to a draft statement seen by The Associated Press on Friday. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, known as ASEAN, will hold its annual summit with Asian and Western partners on Tuesday in the Philippine capital, Manila.

Online scams, which have swindled billions of dollars from people in Asia, the United States and elsewhere, will be high on the agenda. The Philippines currently holds the rotating leadership of ASEAN, an 11-nation bloc in a poverty-stricken region where criminal groups have used technology and resorted to human trafficking to expand their operations to other parts of the world.

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How the Scam Threat Is Escalating Across Asia

The leaders of the expanded ASEAN bloc, which forms the East Asia Summit, will express grave concern over the escalating threat posed by transnational criminal organizations. According to a draft of their joint statement, these groups inflict harm through online scams, including those originating from scam center operations and associated criminal conduct such as human trafficking.

The draft statement also acknowledges the exploitation of digital and other advanced technologies and digital financial platforms by increasingly sophisticated criminal actors. It calls for strengthening financial and digital systems, and it highlights the severe human consequences associated with scam centers.

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A United Nations report described how Southeast Asia-based criminal groups have increasingly used integrated networks and technology to expand into other regions. The report estimated combined losses from the scams at $88.3 billion to $114.1 billion in 2025. It also said criminals are using new technologies to launder money through global financial systems and using artificial intelligence to steal from victims worldwide.

Leaders Plan Joint Steps to Dismantle Scam Centers

The East Asia Summit leaders plan to share information and strengthen law enforcement coordination as their main practical responses. The draft statement says they will also encourage the sharing of threat assessments and best practices. Leaders further intend to strengthen cooperation between relevant authorities in dismantling scam centers, although the draft does not elaborate on how this would work.

The United Nations report warned that East Asian crime syndicates are running businesses that use malware, generative AI and deepfakes for sexual extortion and exploitation. It said this trend increases the risks of both in-person and livestreamed abuse. Beyond outright trafficking for the sex industry, victims can be sold into domestic servitude, forced begging and forced labor, among other forms of exploitation.

Underlying Drivers Behind Online Scam Networks

The East Asia Summit leaders meeting in Manila will underscore the need to address the underlying drivers of online scams. The draft points to poverty, lack of social protection interventions, outdated domestic laws, private and public coordination gaps, corruption and limited economic opportunities as contributing factors.

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Photographs distributed with the coverage show the scale of the issue on the ground. One image shows a Thai soldier walking inside a work station at a scam compound in O'Smach, Cambodia, dated April 7, 2026. Another shows a man walking past what used to be karaoke rooms at a former scam compound now used as a temporary detention center for rescued scam workers in Pasay, Philippines, photographed on June 4, 2025.