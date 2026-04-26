One Year Later: Vancouver Filipino Community Reflects on Lapu Lapu Tragedy and Calls for Healing

A year after a vehicle attack during the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, the Filipino community and local leaders reflect on the tragedy that claimed 11 lives. While resilience is evident, concerns over donation mismanagement and the need for continued healing remain prominent.

One year after a devastating vehicle attack during Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival, the Filipino community and local authorities continue to grapple with the aftermath of a tragedy that claimed 11 lives and left dozens injured.

Antonio Ortega, a former board member of Filipino BC, reflected on the somber anniversary as he drove through Fraser Street, the site of the attack. While the community has shown resilience, Ortega acknowledged that healing remains incomplete. Flags flew at half-mast across the Lower Mainland, including at the B.C. Legislature and city halls, as a mark of respect for the victims and their families.

Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed national sorrow, stating that the attack’s impact was felt deeply across Canada. The tragedy, which occurred during what should have been a joyous celebration of Filipino independence, left an indelible scar on the community and the nation. B.C. Premier David Eby described the attack as an unspeakable tragedy, emphasizing that its senselessness continues to shock and horrify.

He reiterated the province’s solidarity with the Filipino community, urging continued support for those still traumatized by the event. Ortega, who has been vocal about the need for transparency in the handling of donations meant for victims, shared mixed feelings about the past year. While he appreciated the outpouring of respect and solidarity from the public, he criticized the mismanagement of funds, noting that many victims did not receive the direct assistance they needed.

Donations collected through United Way BC were directed toward community-focused charities rather than individual survivors, leading to frustration and confusion. Filipino BC clarified that as a registered charity, it could not provide unrestricted cash payments but worked to cover eligible expenses for families. Despite these challenges, Ortega emphasized the importance of moving forward while honoring the memory of those lost. The anniversary serves as a reminder of both the community’s strength and the ongoing need for healing and accountability





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Lapu Lapu Day Tragedy Vancouver Filipino Community Vehicle Attack Donation Mismanagement Healing And Resilience

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