One Professor's Fight for Parliamentary Privilege at the Supreme Court

Law Professor Ryan Alford presents a constitutional challenge to the federal government at the Supreme Court of Canada, arguing that a 2017 law infringes on the right of Parliamentarians to speak freely. The case centers on the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act and its potential to curtail parliamentary privilege.

Law Professor Ryan Alford is challenging the federal government at the Supreme Court of Canada, arguing against the constitutional boundaries of a prime minister’s power to limit parliamentary privilege .

The case, heard on November 5, 2025, stems from the 2017 National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians Act, which Prof. Alford believes infringes upon the centuries-old right of MPs and senators to speak freely without fear of reprisal. This right, rooted in the 1629 imprisonment of Sir John Eliot for opposing King Charles I, is considered fundamental to holding the government accountable.

Prof. Alford, a law professor at Lakehead University with a diverse academic background spanning five countries, initiated this legal battle in 2018. He first had to establish public interest standing, a hurdle he overcame on appeal, before arguing the merits of his case. He presented a hypothetical scenario involving a senator learning of controversial Canadian Armed Forces actions – mirroring past U.S. drone strikes – and the potential for imprisonment if that information were revealed in Parliament.

A significant victory came in 2022 when the Ontario Superior Court of Justice sided with Prof. Alford, declaring the federal government’s attempt to eliminate parliamentary privilege unlawful. Despite the long odds, the Supreme Court agreed to hear his appeal, a decision that placed immense pressure on the professor. The federal government, supported by several provinces, argues that Prof. Alford misinterprets the Constitution and that legislatures have the authority to regulate their own privileges.

However, Prof. Alford has garnered support from organizations like the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, who emphasize the importance of complete immunity for fearless speech in Parliament. During his hour-long presentation at the Supreme Court, Prof. Alford underscored the historical significance of parliamentary freedom, arguing that MPs and senators must be able to speak without fear of imprisonment, even when challenging the prime minister’s agenda.

The court’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government, and for the fundamental principles of free speech within Canada’s parliamentary system. This case represents a unique instance of an individual academic taking on the full weight of the federal government in defense of constitutional rights





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