The leaders of China, the United States and Russia met in Shenzhen on Thursday in an unprecedented summit that produced a Declaration toward Peace but few concrete breakthroughs.

The leaders of China, the United States and Russia met face to face in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday in a historic summit that drew global attention but produced few concrete breakthroughs.

The meeting lasted more than an hour and brought together three of the world's most powerful nations. It was an image that may well feature in history books of 21st-century diplomacy. Chinese President Xi Jinping sat at the centre of an enormous round table, flanked by U.S. President Donald Trump on one side and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the other. The symbolism of the unprecedented gathering was unmistakable.

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Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

The meeting put the leaders' personal ties on display even as their deep rivalries remained unresolved. The post-meeting statements indicated more symbolism than substance, and specifics were lacking. Each leader gained prestige while giving up little policy ground. Trump said the leaders were making history.

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The summit offered him a welcome break after his Republican Party was trounced in the midterm elections. For Putin, the gathering was a chance to signal that he leads a superpower on par with the world's two largest economies. Analysts said the optics helped cement China's image as a global leader, with Xi taking the centre seat. The event offered a striking display of diplomatic theater.

Craig Singleton, senior fellow and senior director of the China Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said each leader gained prestige while giving up little policy ground. The Declaration toward Peace released after the meeting did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine or the U.S.-led war in Iran. Instead, it said the three nations committed to reform the United Nations.

Declaration Toward Peace

They also plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. The three nations said they would conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks. The leaders also agreed that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. Specifics on how these goals would be achieved, however, were lacking.

The summit took place as the Iran war continued and amid ongoing questions about global energy markets. The meeting came after the midterm elections in the United States, which dealt a significant blow to Trump's Republican Party. The leaders met for more than an hour at the round table in Shenzhen.