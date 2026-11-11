Toronto Police Identify 19-Year-Old as Suspect in Deadly Etobicoke Shooting of 18-Year-Old Brandon Blake

Toronto police have identified 19-year-old Joseph Kunene as a wanted suspect in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Brandon Blake in Etobicoke, urging the public not to approach him.

Toronto police have identified 19-year-old Joseph Kunene as a wanted suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Brandon Blake near a community centre in Etobicoke.

The identification was made public on Wednesday, November 10, 2026, when authorities released a handout image and detailed description of Kunene, who is now wanted for first-degree murder. Police were called to the area of the Elmbank Community Centre, located near Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, shortly before 1 a.m. on November 10 following reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering from critical gunshot wounds.

Also read Toronto Police Search for Two Suspects in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old in Etobicoke

Suspect Joseph Kunene Identified As Wanted

Despite the efforts of first responders to revive him, the young man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators confirmed Tuesday that the victim has been identified as Brandon Blake, a resident of Barrie, Ontario. The tragedy has deeply concerned local residents and prompted an urgent plea for information from the public. Kunene is described as being six feet tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds.

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He has black hair and brown eyes, and bears a distinctive tattoo on his right hand. Law enforcement has issued a stern warning regarding the suspect. Police stated that Kunene is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities advised that if Kunene is located, the public should not approach him under any circumstances.

Second Suspect Remains At Large

Instead, individuals should call 9-1-1 immediately to alert police. The investigation is also seeking a second suspect who remains at large and has not yet been identified. This individual is described as a white male with a thin build. At the time of the incident, the second suspect was wearing all black clothing with the hood up.

He also had a mask covering most of his face, obscuring his identity from witnesses and officers. Investigators noted that both suspects fled the area before police arrived on the scene. The rapid escape has complicated immediate efforts to recover evidence or apprehend the perpetrators. Det.

-Sgt. Sandra Arruda spoke with reporters on Tuesday to address the community. She described the shooting as very concerning, particularly for the safety of local residents. Arruda emphasized the importance of public cooperation in solving the case.

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Police Urgent Plea For Public Information

She urged anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible. We are asking anyone with information to contact police, Arruda said during her statement. Even details that may seem small may provide major evidence for our investigators. The detective highlighted the need for justice for the victim.

She stated that it is important to secure justice for Brandon, as he did not deserve to die like this. While the case remains under active investigation, police have not yet determined the specific motivation behind the deadly shooting. Authorities continue to work to identify the second suspect and bring all responsible parties to justice. The release of Kunene's image and description marks a significant development in the case.

It serves as a direct call to action for anyone who may have seen the suspects or their vehicle around the time of the incident.