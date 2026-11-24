Analysis of leaked Russian statistical data by Mediazona and Meduza indicates more than 720,000 Russian soldiers have died since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with confirmed deaths at 490,000 by end of September.

More than 720,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to analysis of leaked official data by Russian opposition outlets Mediazona and Meduza.

The figure equates to roughly one death every four minutes. Meduza reported on Monday that by the end of September, 490,000 Russian troops had been confirmed dead by Russia's statistical bureau, Rosstat. Accounting for time lags in reporting and including troops reported as missing in action and most likely dead, Russian fatalities jump to more than 720,000 since the start of the war, according to the two outlets.

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War Death Toll Surpasses Historical Soviet Conflicts

That number surpasses Russia's death toll from the Soviet war in Afghanistan in the 1980s and both Chechen wars in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Kremlin has long tried to keep these losses secret. Rosstat stopped publishing demographic data in 2025 to disguise the rising death toll from the war.

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Mediazona and Meduza, as well as other outlets, obtained the official data after two pro-Ukrainian hacker groups, Cyber Partisans of Belarus and Silent Crow, breached Rosstat's servers earlier this month. CNN cannot independently verify the figures, but the leaked data on confirmed deaths alone corroborates earlier estimates by analysts and Western intelligence, which now appear to fall far short of the likely real death toll.

Mediazona and Meduza have long kept a tally of Russian losses, based mostly on inheritance documents, death notices and other publicly available documents. The leaked Rosstat data allowed the outlets to go further, using the same methods and calculations normally employed by actuaries estimating risks and insurance premiums.

Leaked Data Reveals Scale Of Unreported Russian Casualties

By analyzing discrepancies between reported death dates and death registration dates, and comparing these to search notices published by relatives, reporters extrapolated the number of deaths that have occurred but not yet been reported to be around 230,000. Mediazona has kept a tally of troops identified as missing by their relatives since 2023. That database contains 160,000 individuals and almost all are likely dead.

Mediazona said that based on its reporting, the rate of survival among those reported missing is only around 10 per cent. The data shared by Silent Crow showed that the war was the fourth most common cause of death in Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, after heart diseases; Covid; and stroke and other vascular conditions.

It also confirms what has long been suspected: losses are not spread evenly across Russia, with poorer areas and ethnic minorities suffering significantly higher casualty rates. An analysis by the NEST Centre, a think tank that also obtained the data, revealed the scale of Russia's recruitment of foreign fighters. It identified 6,947 records of foreign nationals killed in Ukraine, the majority from the central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

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Putin Unlikely To Seek Compromise After Massive Losses

Maria Pevchikh, head of investigations at Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, said the release of the data shows why Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to seek compromise to end the war. Quote: Putin has no way to step back from public life or focus on housing and utilities problems after killing 700,000 of his own citizens, and he never will.

You don't retire after something like that, she said on X. Alexander Baunov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, noted the war in Ukraine was Russia's deadliest conflict since World War II. Quote: We talk a lot about the risk of nuclear escalation. But in terms of human losses, we may already be approaching the scale of a limited nuclear war, he said.

War Plummets Male Life Expectancy While Female Gains Rise

Aby Shukiurov, a demographer and associate fellow at the NEST Centre, said the Russian authorities made concerted efforts to conceal the demographic reality of the war. Shukiurov pointed out that the high death toll has pushed down male life expectancy in Russia to 65.3 years in 2025. That is 3.1 years lower than in 2019 and almost at the level recorded in 2021, the worst year of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, female life expectancy continued to rise during the war, reaching a record high of 79.3 years in 2025, he said. Like Russia, Ukraine does not release official casualty data, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly acknowledged the scale of losses in combat. The most recent research by the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated in July that the country has endured between 525,000 and 625,000 casualties, including 125,000 to 150,000 fatalities.

Baunov said the combined death toll between Russia and Ukraine could exceed one million. Quote: One million dead is an important psychological threshold. But if almost nobody in Russia knows that this threshold may have been crossed, it is as if it hasn't been crossed at all, he said on X.