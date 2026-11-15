One dead, one arrested after homicide in Ottawa Central Park neighbourhood

Ottawa police say one person died and another was arrested after a homicide on Grenwich Circle in the Central Park neighbourhood Saturday. Paramedics treated three people, including a woman in critical condition and a man in serious condition.

Ottawa police say one person has been arrested after a homicide on Grenwich Circle in the Central Park neighbourhood on Saturday. The Ottawa Police Service responded to a disturbance at a home on Grenwich Circle near Whitestone Drive at 2:38 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined that a homicide had occurred, police said in a news release.

The Ottawa Police Service remains on scene and the Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident, police said. One person has been arrested, but no charges have been laid at this time, police told CTV News Ottawa. The victim and the suspect's identity were not released by police. On Sunday, the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa it responded with a multi-unit response before treating and assessing three people on scene.

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Paramedics Treat Three People At Scene

A man and a woman in their 40s both suffered penetrating injuries, paramedics said. The woman was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre in critical, life-threatening condition. The man was taken to the trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition. A teenage girl was also assessed for injuries on scene but did not require transport to the hospital.

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Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no known risk to public safety. Police say additional information will be released in the coming days as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. The homicide unit continues to investigate the death in the Central Park neighbourhood.

The arrest was confirmed by the Ottawa police homicide unit. No further details about the arrested person were immediately released. The investigation began after officers were called to the home on Saturday afternoon. Paramedics described a multi-unit response to the scene.

Victims And Suspect Details Not Released

Three people were treated and assessed by paramedics. The woman's condition was critical and life-threatening when she was transported. The man's condition was serious but not life-threatening when he was transported. The teenage girl did not need to be taken to hospital.

Police said there is no known risk to public safety. No outstanding suspects are being sought, according to police. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. Police said more information will be released in the coming days.

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The public is asked to contact the Homicide Unit with any information. The phone number for the Homicide Unit is 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. The investigation is ongoing.