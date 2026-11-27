A male victim died in hospital after being stabbed on a TTC bus near Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue in Scarborough. The suspect fled on foot and the homicide unit is investigating.

One male is dead following a stabbing on board a TTC bus in Scarborough, Toronto police say. The stabbing occurred on board the TTC vehicle in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. The suspect, police allege, fled the bus on foot and the victim was rushed to hospital but later died of his injuries.

Police have not released any information about the deceased. The homicide unit is now leading the investigation. One person has died in hospital after being stabbed on a TTC bus in Scarborough. In a written statement, TTC CEO Mandeep Lali said the safety of customers and employees is paramount and the cornerstone of all we do.

Also read TTC CEO Mandeep Lali Faces Resistance During Reorganization

TTC CEO Offers Condolences To Victim Family

Like all Torontonians, I am shocked by the stabbing on board a TTC bus last night, the statement read. My thoughts are with victim's family and loved ones. Our operator is receiving the TTC's full support as well. He added that the TTC is providing our full cooperation, including statements and video, to police as they investigate.

Advertisement

Courtney Heels has more. Police have not released any information about the deceased. The homicide unit is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing and further updates are expected as police continue to gather evidence from the scene and from video provided by the TTC. The stabbing took place on board the bus, and police say the suspect left the vehicle on foot after the attack. The victim was taken to hospital by emergency responders but did not survive his injuries, police said. No description of the suspect has been released by police at this time.

Police Investigate Violent Incident On Toronto Transit

The TTC said it is cooperating fully with the police investigation and is providing statements and video to investigators. Lali said the operator involved is receiving the TTC's full support. The area of Eglinton Avenue East and Falmouth Avenue remained the focus of the investigation as officers worked through the night and into the morning. Toronto police have asked anyone with information to come forward as the homicide unit continues its work.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, and no charges have been announced. The stabbing is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have raised concerns about safety on the transit system. TTC officials have said safety remains their top priority and that they are working with police. The investigation continues. More details are expected to be released as they become available.