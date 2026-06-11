Ondo Token Recovers But Struggles To Break Bearish Trend

The Ondo token has experienced a strong rally in May, reaching as high as $0.47. However, it has since retraced back to $0.34, down 5.5% in the past 24 hours and over 16.9% in the previous week of trading. The losses came alongside a rapid Bitcoin sell-off, indicating extreme selling and fearful market conditions. The bearish trend remains intact, and further losses can be expected, especially as the lower timeframe demand zone has been broken.

Ondo rallied strongly in early May to challenge the swing high at $0.47 but has since retraced back to $0.34. It was down 5.5% in the past 24 hours and just over 16.9% in the previous week of trading.

The Ondo token losses came alongside a rapid Bitcoin sell-off. The extreme selling and fearful market conditions could see both ONDO and BTC fall lower. ONDO prices to a local high of $0.451, but the altcoin didn’t manage a daily session close above the $0.47 swing high from January. The subsequent rejection and the losses over the past month highlighted how the bearish trend was intact.

It also signaled that further losses can be expected, especially as the lower timeframe demand zone from $0.335 to $0.350 has been broken. The short-term range over the past month between $0.34 and $0.45 was breached to the downside. The H4 structure had turned bearish, and the bounce to $0.372 has reversed. The MFI on this timeframe was in the process of falling below 50 to signal increased capital outflows and downward momentum.

The liquidation map of the past three months showed that the $0.31-$0.34 area had relatively high cumulative long leverage. A bounce to $0.376-$0.385 was possible, but a dive toward $0.31 was likely to occur soon afterward.

Therefore, traders can position themselves bearishly but leave space for a short-term liquidation hunt to the upside. The Ondo rally in May challenged local highs, but demand was not enough to flip the long-term downtrend





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Ondo Token Bearish Trend Local High Demand Zone Bitcoin Sell-Off Liquidation Map H4 Structure MFI Cumulative Long Leverage

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