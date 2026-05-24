Ondo Finance Rebounds Amid U.S./Iran Peace Deal Hopes, but Spot Traders Remain Skeptical

The crypto market saw renewed demand as geopolitical tensions potentially eased and hopes of a U.S./Iran peace deal built. Ondo Finance, a stablecoin, rebounded from a dip and climbed to $0.44. However, trading volume dropped, indicating lower market participation. Traders opened new leveraged positions, with Open Interest increasing and Derivatives Volume falling. Despite the rebound, spot traders remained skeptical and continued cashing out small gains. Exchange flows reinforced the bearish pattern, with Spot Netflow rising 280% to $2.1 million. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines showed intense buying and selling activity. Ondo Finance could reclaim the $0.47 resistance and target $0.5, but continued profit-taking could drag the altcoin below $0.4 and back toward $0.37.

The crypto market experienced a shift in sentiment as geopolitical tensions eased and hopes of a U.S./Iran peace deal built. Ondo Finance , a stablecoin, rebounded from a dip and climbed to $0.44.

However, trading volume dropped, indicating lower market participation. Traders opened new leveraged positions, with Open Interest increasing by 15% and Derivatives Volume falling by 37%. Despite the rebound, spot traders remained skeptical and continued cashing out small gains. Exchange flows reinforced the bearish pattern, with Spot Netflow rising 280% to $2.1 million.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines showed intense buying and selling activity. Ondo Finance could reclaim the $0.47 resistance and target $0.5, but continued profit-taking could drag the altcoin below $0.4 and back toward $0.37





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Ondo Finance U.S./Iran Peace Deal Geopolitical Tensions Stablecoin Rebound Climbed Trading Volume Leveraged Positions Open Interest Derivatives Volume Shift In Sentiment Skeptical Cash Out Exchange Flows Spot Netflow Relative Strength Index (RSI) Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

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