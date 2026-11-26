Canadian Olympic breaking gold medallist Philip Kim, known as Phil Wizard, returns to the Red Bull BC One World Final on Sunday in Toronto, the first edition held in Canada. It is his first appearance since 2023 and a title he has never won.

TORONTO - Canadian B-boy Philip Kim, known as Phil Wizard, will compete Sunday at the Red Bull BC One World Final at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre, the first edition of the event held in Canada.

It marks the first appearance at the BC One World Final since 2023 for Kim, who won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The event was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 26, 2026. In high school, Kim used to sneak into a computer classroom to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final. He said the event was the closest thing breakers had to the Olympics before the sport made its debut in Paris.

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Phil Wizard Excited About Canada Competition

I'm super excited to be back, the Vancouver native said. When I heard it was coming to Canada, it was a pretty special moment. I think, again, it's not something I ever thought would happen. It was an event I grew up watching.

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I've been fortunate to compete many times, he said. It is, in my opinion, the one title that I have yet to win. Kim has finished runner-up twice at the competition. BC One has escaped my grasp, he said.

Unlike the Olympic competition in Paris, which opened with a 16-breaker round robin, Sunday's world final features just eight breakers, including three who will qualify through Friday's Last Chance Cypher. Kim, 29, said a non-stop schedule of showcases, performances, speaking engagements and media appearances kept him from competing at BC One after the Olympics. He said he didn't get a break until this past summer. There's a lot of media attention, especially within Canada, he said.

Kim Recognized After Olympic Gold Medal

I still get recognized on the street, obviously not at the scale that I did right after I won. Before Paris, Kim said, he was known mainly within breaking circles. With one gold medal, he became the face of a sport many Canadians were seeing for the first time.

I remember the week after I won, I was walking in Toronto because I was there for work and literally every block that I went, people knew who I was, he said. They're like, 'Yo, you're Phil Wizard, you're Phil Wizard.

' Breaking is off the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a decision made before the sport debuted at the 2024 Paris Games. Kim said he could see why some might view the decision as unfair, but he's chosen to live and move on. Kim said competing in Paris was stressful, though the positives outweighed the negatives.

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Kim Comments on Rachael Gunn Controversy

He called the uproar over the Olympic performance of former Australian breaking champion Rachael Gunn, known as Raygun, an unfortunate perfect storm for the sport. Gunn was outclassed in Paris, losing all three battles without a single judge's vote. Her kangaroo hop was widely mocked online, and the backlash was the subject of the Netflix documentary Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly.

Kim said the women's competition produced the highest level of breaking we have seen in a very long time, and that the attention on Gunn overshadowed other dancers. I don't think she's necessarily entirely at fault, Kim said. He questioned how the Olympic qualification process was set up and said Gunn kept that attention on herself when she could have used it to shift the focus on the other dancers, which I think that she should have done.

Even still to this day, you'll see people comment on Instagram posts of myself and other dancers being like, 'Where was this person at the Olympics?

' And it was like, I literally won it. You just never watched the actual event because (Gunn) was the only thing you saw. On Sunday, the focus will be on breaking itself. The report was written by Abdulhamid Ibrahim of The Canadian Press.