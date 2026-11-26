Canadian Olympic breaking champion Phil Wizard will compete in the first Red Bull BC One World Final held in Canada on Sunday at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre, seeking the one title that has eluded him.

Canadian breaking star Phil Wizard will compete in the first Red Bull BC One World Final ever held in Canada on Sunday at Toronto's Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The event marks his first appearance at the competition since 2023. Philip Kim, known as Phil Wizard, won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics in men's breaking. The 29-year-old from Vancouver has finished runner-up twice at the BC One World Final, the one major title he has yet to win. In high school, Kim used to sneak into a computer classroom to watch the Red Bull BC One World Final.

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He said the event was the closest thing breakers had to the Olympics before the sport made its debut in Paris. I'm super excited to be back, the Vancouver native said. When I heard it was coming to Canada, it was a pretty special moment. I think, again, it's not something I ever thought would happen.

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It was an event I grew up watching. I've been fortunate to compete many times, Kim added. It is, in my opinion, the one title that I have yet to win. Unlike the Olympic competition in Paris, which opened with a 16-breaker round robin, Sunday's world final features just eight breakers.

Phil Wizard Eyes BC One World Final Title

Three of those will qualify through Friday's Last Chance Cypher. Kim said a non-stop schedule of showcases, performances, speaking engagements and media appearances kept him from competing at BC One after the Olympics. He said he did not get a break until this past summer. I still get recognized on the street, obviously not at the scale that I did right after I won, he said.

Before Paris, Kim said, he was known mainly within breaking circles. With one gold medal, he became the face of a sport many Canadians were seeing for the first time. I remember the week after I won, I was walking in Toronto because I was there for work and literally every block that I went, people knew who I was, he said. They're like, 'Yo, you're Phil Wizard, you're Phil Wizard.

Breaking Removed From 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

' Breaking is off the program for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, a decision made before the sport debuted at the 2024 Paris Games. Kim said he could see why some might view the decision as unfair, but he has chosen to live and move on. Kim called the uproar over the Olympic performance of former Australian breaking champion Rachael Gunn, known as Raygun, an unfortunate perfect storm for the sport.

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Gunn was outclassed in Paris, losing all three battles without a single judge's vote. Her kangaroo hop was widely mocked online, and the backlash was the subject of the Netflix documentary Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly. Kim said the women's competition produced the highest level of breaking we have seen in a very long time, and that the attention on Gunn overshadowed other dancers. I don't think she's necessarily entirely at fault, Kim said.

He questioned how the Olympic qualification process was set up and said Gunn kept that attention on herself when she could have used it to shift the focus on the other dancers, which I think that she should have done. Even still to this day, you'll see people comment on Instagram posts of myself and other dancers being like, 'Where was this person at the Olympics?

Kim Calls Out Attention Given To Raygun

' And it was like, I literally won it. You just never watched the actual event because (Gunn) was the only thing you saw. On Sunday, the focus will be on breaking itself. Kim has finished runner-up twice at the competition he used to sneak into a computer classroom to watch.

Canada's Phil (Wizard) Kim captured the first Olympic men's breaking gold medal in Paris on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi