Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow laid out her priorities for a second term at the first meeting of the new council, pledging action on affordability while pressing for a structured financial solution to a $1.1 billion budget shortfall.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow laid out her vision for a second term on Wednesday as the city's new council met for the first time since the municipal election.

Chow said she plans to fulfill the mandate given to her by residents: to make Toronto more caring, more affordable and safer. She won a second term with more than 50 per cent of the vote. Today we begin a new chapter in the life of our city, a new term of council, a renewed mandate from the people, and a new opportunity to build the Toronto we believe in, Chow told council.

Also read Toronto Council Meets as Olivia Chow Outlines Vision and New Roles Assigned

Chow Outlines Housing And Transit Promises

She said her priorities are largely the promises she made during the campaign. Those promises include building more affordable housing, protecting renters from bad landlords, cracking down on bad-faith evictions and expanding the city's school nutrition program. Chow also pledged to make the TTC reliable and low-cost, improve traffic congestion, keep grocery costs low, and invest in police and community programs. She has proposed capping transit fares at 10 rides a week.

Friends, people do not experience our city through budgets and policies. They experience it in the small moments of everyday life, Chow said. She connected her own upbringing to the city's promise as a place where families could afford to build a better life, noting an immigrant child from Hong Kong raised by a hotel maid in a St. James Town apartment could rise through the political ranks and be twice elected mayor.

I have never forgotten what Toronto gave my family. And I have spent my life trying to make sure other families have the same opportunities, she said. Chow also referred to the enormous fiscal challenge facing Toronto and other cities across Ontario, with the city facing an estimated $1.1 billion hole in the upcoming budget. She said she hopes to seek a structured financial solution with the provincial and federal governments.

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We cannot keep going back to Queens Park and Ottawa year after year, asking for another agreement, another check, another band-aid solution, Chow said. We need a structured financial solution that is fair, predictable, and grows with the economy because we know, when our cities are strong, Canada is stronger.

Mayors Fiscal Challenge And Provincial Funding

The remarks come after Premier Doug Ford earlier this month shot down the idea of renewing the so-called new deal he struck with Chow in the early days of her first term. That three-year deal saw Ontario provide $1.2 billion in operating dollars for transit and shelter costs while taking on long-term maintenance costs of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway.

Council elected Spadina-Fort York Councillor Ausma Malik as its new speaker, the first change in the role in 16 years. Malik, a close ally of Chow and a deputy mayor during the last term, was the lone councillor nominated. She replaces Frances Nunziata, who held the position for 16 years and lost her seat to Chiara Padovani in the municipal election, ending more than four decades in city politics.

As your speaker, it is my commitment to make sure that the council proceedings here are fair and effective, and that they deliver the results that we were sent here to achieve for every Torontonian, Malik told council. I will listen carefully, I will apply the rules fairly, and I will make room for that healthy debate and discussion that our democracy needs more than ever. Shelley Carroll, councillor for Don Valley North, was elected deputy speaker.

The election set the table for a shakeup in Chow's leadership team, with the retirement of housing chair Gord Perks and the defeat of transit chair Jamaal Myers. The mayor will have seven new councillors to consider for high-profile committee roles, including former Liberal MPs Nate Erskine-Smith and Shaun Chen. Chow said she has confidence in the new council, describing it as having talent, experience and determination. We won't always agree.

That is democracy. Messy as it is, it is the best way for all of us to come together, lift each other up, and leave our city better than we found it, she said. She vowed to listen to every councillor and work with each one to find common ground. Today, I took an oath, and I put on this chain of office.

It is not a symbol of power; it is a promise, Chow said. I love this city, and love is not just something you feel; it is something you do. Showing up, listening, doing the work every day, and thank you for giving me the privilege of serving as your mayor once again. Affordable housing is at the top of Chow's first agenda.

Incentives For Affordable Rental Housing Expansion

When council reconvenes Thursday, she will look to advance a rental housing incentive program dating back to her first term. The program offers financial breaks to purpose-built rental housing developers who dedicate at least 20 per cent of a project to affordable housing. Those affordable units are exempt from city property taxes and fees, on top of a provincially mandated development charge exemption.

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For other market-value rental units, the city offers a 15 per cent property-tax reduction and an indefinite deferral on remaining development charges. The city has conditionally picked 19 projects for the latest funding round, representing 9,667 homes, including 2,059 affordable units. The city says those incentives add up to about $500 million, made possible by a $1.5 billion federal-provincial deal to offset a reduction in development charges citywide.

University-Rosedale Councillor Mike Layton, returning to council after a hiatus, said there is a lot of excitement as the new term gets underway. This is a good group to bring forth some new ideas and really some energy to trying to make the city a bit better, making it more affordable, make it more livable, helping people get around more effectively and safely. And those are some things that I think we all share in common, said Layton.

As for working with his stepmom, Layton said he and the mayor share the same set of values and previously worked on issues when she was a member of Parliament. I might not always see eye to eye on exactly how to get there, but that's when you've got a mature group of folks here. That's how I'd work out with any relationship with any mayor, Layton said.

For returning Etobicoke-Lakeshore Councillor Amber Morley, she feels more confident heading into her second term. Four years under my belt, I'm getting so much more confident in myself, my team, and my brain to navigate this really busy, complex place, Morley said. She added that she is excited to continue serving residents of her ward, including those who still do not agree with how she runs her constituency. Lots more hard work to do.

I really intend to be deeply focused on my local community. It's the largest and fastest ward. We have huge needs, Morley said. Asked what advice she had for new councillors, she said it is important to still find time to take care of their well-being.

It's a huge undertaking. Pace yourself; that's something I needed to hear when I first started. Don't forget to take care of yourself, she said. One of those new councillors is Curra Stikuts, who now represents the downtown ward of Toronto Centre.

Stikuts said city staff and community partners have been helpful in getting him the information he needs. He echoed the mayor and other councillors on his priorities, which include making life affordable. It's about really understanding that Toronto Centre is so diverse.

There's so many different neighbourhoods, but at the end of the day we all want neighbourhoods where we feel safe, we feel welcome on our streets, and we're supported and that we can afford to stay in, Stikuts said. As to what he will bring to council as its youngest member, Stikuts said he could advocate for the needs of millennials.

Being somebody who's in my mid-thirties, I think that brings that opportunity to talk about what folks in my generation want and need.