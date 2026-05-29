Oliver Glasner's appointment: transforming Crystal Palace's fortunes

Oliver Glasner's appointment as Crystal Palace manager, orchestrated by chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman in late 2023, has transformed the club's fortunes. This article examines how Glasner's innovative tactics and man‑management, honed in the Bundesliga, revitalized the squad, led to a memorable FA Cup run, and established a new, sustainable model for success at Selhurst Park.

The appointment of Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace manager, following a meeting between chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman in late 2023, marked a pivotal moment for the club.

Freedman, who had closely monitored Glasner's successful tenure in the Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, believed his tactical acumen and man-management skills were ideal for Crystal Palace's ambitions. Glasner's arrival initiated a profound transformation, instilling a high-pressing, possession-based style that revitalized the squad and resonated with supporters. This strategic shift, though initially challenging, laid the groundwork for unprecedented success, including a memorable FA Cup run and a strong Premier League finish that defied expectations.

The decision underscored a broader trend of Premier League clubs looki ng to innovative continental coaches to gain a competitive edge. Glasner's impact extended beyond tactics; he fostered a resilient team culture and integrated young academy talents alongside established stars, creating a balanced and dynamic roster. Key signings, such as..





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Crystal Palace Oliver Glasner Steve Parish Dougie Freedman Premier League Eintracht Frankfurt Vfl Wolfsburg Football Tactics Manager Appointment Club Transformation

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