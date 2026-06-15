OLG Strengthens Internal Control Framework with New Governance Initiatives

OLG announces enhancements to its Internal Control Framework, focusing on compliance, risk management, and continuous improvement to align with regulatory standards and industry best practices.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation ( OLG ) is taking significant steps to enhance its Internal Control Framework, ensuring robust compliance with internal policies and alignment with regulatory and industry standards.

As part of this initiative, OLG is focusing on continuous improvement through dedicated roles that oversee the monitoring and reporting of process controls. The organization is committed to fostering a culture of accountability and transparency, with a particular emphasis on internal controls over financial reporting (ICFR) and IT controls. These efforts are designed to mitigate risks and ensure the integrity of operations across the province.

OLG's approach involves a comprehensive review and testing of key controls, including the semi-annual sub-certification process to maintain accuracy and relevance. The corporation is also leveraging governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software to streamline activities, reporting, and tracking. Collaboration with risk, compliance, and internal audit teams is central to this framework, enabling a holistic view of the control environment.

Additionally, OLG is investing in employee education and training to ensure all staff understand their responsibilities within the Internal Control Framework. This includes presentations, meetings, and ongoing professional development to keep abreast of industry-leading practices. By strengthening its Internal Control Framework, OLG aims to enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. The corporation recognizes that a strong control environment is essential for public trust and sustainable growth.

With a minimum of three years of experience required for key roles, OLG is seeking professionals who can bring a collaborative and inclusive approach to this critical function. The organization values diversity and encourages applicants from all backgrounds, emphasizing that relevant skills and a willingness to learn are just as important as meeting every listed qualification. OLG is an equal opportunity employer, committed to providing accommodations under the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act.

This initiative reflects OLG's dedication to continuous improvement and its role as a responsible gaming operator. By enhancing internal controls, OLG not only meets regulatory requirements but also sets a benchmark for governance in the public sector. The corporation's focus on education and technology ensures that its framework evolves with emerging risks and standards.

As OLG moves forward, it remains committed to transparency and accountability, fostering a positive work environment where employees can bring their authentic selves and make a meaningful impact across Ontario





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