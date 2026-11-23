The oldest museum in modern Greece, closed since 2007, reopened Monday after a 6.2 million euro restoration, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis renewing demands for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures.

ATHENS, Greece - A museum that has stood on the Acropolis since 1874, making it the oldest in modern Greece, reopened Monday after a hi-tech makeover.

The reopening was marked by a Culture Ministry presentation and attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The squat stone building often goes unnoticed by visitors. It had been closed to the public since 2007, three years before the country was plunged into a massive financial crisis. The seven-year restoration cost 6.2 million euros, or 6.8 million dollars, raised through public funds and private donations, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said.

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The price tag underscores a mix of state and private support for the project. The site will host ancient artifacts never before exhibited, digital displays tracing the monuments 2,500-year history and a viewing gallery where Culture Ministry technicians will carry out restoration work on ancient objects. Those features aim to bring the old building back into active use. The museum opened in 1874, making it the first museum purpose-built since modern Greece gained independence several decades earlier.

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It closed in 2007, becoming an administrative building after cranes carefully lowered its renowned sculptures and other masterpieces to the new Acropolis Museum at the foot of the hill. For us, it was inconceivable, almost an affront, that this historic building, with its uniquely privileged location, should be converted into offices and storerooms, Mendoni said. We therefore decided that the museum should reopen in accordance with its original purpose, she said.

The Parthenon and other temples on the Acropolis remain Greece most visited ancient site, with more than 4.6 million admissions recorded last year. Restoration work continues even during the peak summer months. The Parthenon recently shed its heavy scaffolding for the first time in years. That change has drawn fresh attention to the ongoing conservation effort across the hilltop monuments.

Mitsotakis Demands Return Parthenon Sculptures

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended Monday inauguration and described the reopening as another milestone for Greece cultural heritage. He used the occasion to restate Greece long-running demand for the return of the Parthenon Sculptures held by the British Museum in London.

The rightful home of these priceless masterpieces is here, beneath the Attic light and in direct proximity to the temple to which they belong, he said, adding that Greece would not accept the return of the sculptures as a loan. No solution and no agreement can be based on the recognition of foreign ownership over our national treasures, Mitsotakis said. I reaffirm my commitment that we will continue this effort with responsibility, seriousness and determination, he added.

And in the end, we will succeed. The museum reopening also highlights the broader role of the Acropolis in Greek national identity. The site draws millions of visitors each year and remains central to debates over cultural heritage. Officials said the renovated building will combine exhibition space with live conservation work.

Old Acropolis Museum Restored Original Purpose

Visitors will be able to watch technicians handle ancient objects in the viewing gallery. The project took seven years to complete, spanning a period of financial recovery in Greece. Funding came from public funds and private donations, according to the Culture Ministry. Monday event included a presentation by the Culture Ministry on the building new uses.

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A woman was seen standing outside the old Acropolis Museum during the presentation in Athens. The old museum first opened in 1874, just decades after modern Greece gained independence. Its collection was later moved to the new Acropolis Museum at the foot of the hill. Since 2007, the old building had served administrative purposes.

Mendoni said that use was inappropriate for such a historic structure in a privileged location. The restoration has restored the building to its original purpose. It now hosts artifacts never before exhibited and digital displays covering 2,500 years of history. The Parthenon and other temples remain Greece most visited ancient site.

Parthenon Shed Scaffolding Amidst Ongoing Work

More than 4.6 million admissions were recorded last year. Restoration work continues even during the peak summer months. The Parthenon recently shed its heavy scaffolding for the first time in years. Mitsotakis used the inauguration to press Greece demand for the Parthenon Sculptures.

He said the masterpieces belong in Athens, near the temple they came from. He rejected any arrangement based on lending the sculptures back. He said Greece would not recognize foreign ownership over its national treasures. The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to the effort.

He said Greece would continue with responsibility, seriousness and determination. And in the end, we will succeed, Mitsotakis said. The reopening marks another milestone for Greece cultural heritage, he added. The Associated Press reporter Derek Gatopoulos contributed to this report. The event took place Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Athens, Greece.