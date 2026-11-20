A meta-analysis of 5,664 people aged 60 to 104 finds a moderate positive link between faith and life satisfaction, strongest in Asia and weakest in Europe.

Older adults who are religious or spiritual enjoy a better quality of life than those without faith in a higher power, a study of more than 5,000 people has found.

New Meta Analysis Links Faith to Quality of Life

Public health researchers at the University of Padua in Italy combined and analyzed data from 21 studies published worldwide between 1992 and 2024. The studies covered religiosity, spirituality and religious or spiritual coping, and their link to life satisfaction and quality of life. Ten of the studies were conducted in Asia, seven in America, three in Europe and one in Africa. They involved a total of 5,664 participants between the ages of 60 and 104.

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Of these, 1,561 were men and 2,503 were women, and the sex of a further 1,600 was not reported. The meta-analysis, published in the journal PLOS Aging and Health on Thursday, found a moderate positive correlation between faith and quality of life and life satisfaction. The link was highest in Asia, followed by Africa and America, with the weakest correlation found in Europe.

Alessandra Buja, who co-authored the study alongside her colleague Sohail Akhtar, told CNN that this is probably because there is more secularization in Europe. The most religious countries in the world are largely in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center report.

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More than 90 per cent of adults in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Kenya say religion is very important to them, compared with 38 per cent of adults in the United States and 20 per cent in the United Kingdom. Around the world, people aged 50 and above are more likely than younger adults to say they are religious, according to Pew, with 80 per cent of older Americans and 98 per cent of older Brazilians and Polish adults being religiously affiliated.

The population of older people is growing across the globe, with the number of people aged 65 and older expected to reach 2.2 billion by the late 2070s, outnumbering the global child population, according to the United Nations. The researchers noted that, as well as mental wellbeing, faith can provide social interaction, emotional support and cognitive stimulation, which aids life satisfaction and even mortality.

Given the demographic shift, integrating religion and spirituality into geriatric care has the potential to provide benefit to older adults across the globe, they said. This meta-analysis once again points to the importance of spirituality and religiosity in providing resources for good quality of life in later life, Paul Higgs, professor of the sociology of aging at University College London, who was not involved in the study, told CNN.

Expert Commentary on Religion and Ageing

It is interesting that this is strongest in Asia and Africa, continents where religion and spirituality are still important aspects of social and cultural life, he continued. As the study points out these factors become increasingly important as populations across the planet grow older and larger parts of people's lives are spent in old age, Higgs added. These findings direct attention at the neglected positive aspects of spirituality and religion in providing meaning to individuals as they age.

My 92-year-old grandmother died just last week, so these findings feel particularly poignant for me, Chine McDonald, director of Theos, a Christian religion and society think tank in the U.K., who was not involved in the study, told CNN. My family is from the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria, where there traditionally exists a strong emphasis on community, extended family and respect for elders.

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Faith communities can provide friendship, practical support and a sense of belonging, particularly as people experience illness, bereavement and the challenges of aging, as well as providing a sense of meaning, purpose and hope, and a way of understanding suffering, mortality and what it is to be human. McDonald, who described the cultural differences in the research as particularly interesting, said the European finding suggests the relationship between religion and wellbeing was weaker in more individualistic and secular Western societies.

That, however, doesn't mean faith has nothing to offer these societies, she added. At a time when loneliness and social isolation are growing concerns, including in the global north, perhaps we need to reconsider what it means to age well. The World Health Organization made loneliness a global health priority in 2023 to address the pressing health threat of a global epidemic of loneliness.

People who lack social connection have a higher risk of dying early, with loneliness associated with poorer mental health, poor immune function, cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure, and a higher risk of stroke. That year, in a survey taken across 142 countries, 17 of older adults reported feeling lonely.

Spirituality and Social Connection Benefits

However, the latest study found that spirituality had the edge over religiosity in regards to quality of life. While the researchers cannot explain why this is the case, since spirituality is more private and not related to a social community, its association with life quality probably comes from providing a meaning of life rather than social connection, Buja said.

For example, when you are retired from work, if you have another meaning of life outside of work, you can maintain a good quality of life and life satisfaction, she added. A study published in February found that people who had a spiritual belief or religious practice were less likely to have a harmful relationship with alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, and had more success recovering from addiction.

A 2022 study found that African American adults who participate in frequent religious activities, or hold deeper spiritual beliefs, are more likely to score higher in indicators linked to good heart health than those who don't have a religion.