Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: The Western Conference Finals Heat Up

The rivalry between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs is heating up, as both teams prepare for the Western Conference finals. This series features two leading scorers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama, and two balanced, deep rosters. The Spurs have a strong defense and have proven to be formidable opponents. Can either team step up in the pressure-cooker environment of the conference finals?

May 18, 2026 at 8:23AM EDT The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have been on a collision course ever since a fateful meeting in the NBA Cup semifinals.

The Spurs snuck out a two-point win earlier this season, then steamrollered the Thunder twice more, by a combined 35 points. Now, five months later, the two young juggernauts have reached their most important battlefield to date: the Western Conference finals. The Thunder boast a superb plus-16.6 point differential in the playoffs, while the Spurs are plus-15.9. Both teams have entered the conference finals on lengthy hot streaks.

Prepare for a blockbuster series with a dive into the most important stats, trends, matchups and head-to-head nuggets to know. Can the Spurs take advantage in the corners? This series features arguably the two best players in the world and the two most promising young supporting casts





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