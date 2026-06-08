Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti Defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Against Criticism

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti defended star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against criticism during an end-of-season press conference on Monday.

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti defended star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against criticism during an end-of-season press conference on Monday. Presti spoke for nearly seven minutes straight about how Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't deserve any of the criticism he is given.

He noted that Gilgeous-Alexander does not fit into the stereotypes about NBA players in the modern era, but he has become the latest target of the machine of criticism aimed at players. Presti opened his defense by addressing the narrative that Gilgeous-Alexander is a flopper or foul-baiter. He said that the post-game press conference has turned into the bully pulpit to create competitive advantage, and that players who discredit the other team are not to be faulted.

However, Presti added that the narrative against Gilgeous-Alexander created additional obstacles for the two-time league MVP. He said that Gilgeous-Alexander is playing against six people, with five defenders and social media as the sixth defender. Presti then went on to break down some of the things that NBA players are criticized for, including not playing defense, being inaccessible, and solely making three-pointers.

He dispelled the idea that Gilgeous-Alexander could be criticized by any of these things, saying that he is a two-end player who brings the mid-range back to an art form. Presti also addressed the narrative of players complaining to referees and the ongoing discussion about players skipping games under the guise of load management.

He pointed to Gilgeous-Alexander's record, saying that he has gotten three technical fouls this year, none for complaining, and that he plays every night, with consistency well documented. Presti concluded by saying that instead of talking about something that is looked at as a negative, can we please also acknowledge that Gilgeous-Alexander does a lot of positive things for the game





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