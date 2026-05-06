Oklahoma City Thunder Dominate Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of Western Conference Semi-Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a commanding 108-90 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final series. Chet Holmgren led the Thunder with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while the Lakers struggled without Luka Doncic. The Thunder's defense and offensive efficiency were key factors in their dominant performance.

The Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final series, securing a decisive 108-90 victory on Tuesday night.

Chet Holmgren led the charge with a standout performance, recording 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell contributed 18 points each. Despite missing key player Jalen Williams due to a left hamstring injury, the Thunder maintained their undefeated playoff record, improving to 5-0. Their offensive efficiency was evident as they shot 49.4% from the field and made 13 of 30 three-pointers, showcasing their depth and resilience.

The Lakers, playing without scoring champion Luka Doncic, struggled to find their rhythm. LeBron James was the top scorer for Los Angeles with 27 points, followed by Rui Hachimura with 18.

However, Austin Reaves, who averaged 23.3 points in the regular season, was limited to just eight points on 3-for-16 shooting. The Thunder's defense was a key factor, holding the Lakers to 41.7% shooting and forcing 17 turnovers. The game started with the Lakers taking an early 7-0 lead, but the Thunder quickly regained control, ending the first quarter with a 31-26 advantage.

A highlight of the game was Holmgren's two-handed alley-oop dunk on a lob from Isaiah Hartenstein, which extended the Thunder's lead to 48-39. Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt suffered an injury to the pinkie finger on his right hand during the play and did not return. In the third quarter, Mitchell's corner three-pointer and subsequent free throw pushed the Thunder's lead to 84-72.

The fourth quarter saw the Thunder maintain their dominance, with Alex Caruso's fast-break dunk extending their lead to 88-73. The Thunder's consistent performance throughout the game solidified their position as a formidable force in the playoffs





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