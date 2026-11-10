Oilers Sweep Rangers As McDavid Ends Record Point Streak

Edmonton defeats New York 3-1 to complete the season sweep. Connor McDavid's scoring streak ends at 18 games, while Leon Draisaitl extends his own goal run.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the New York Rangers three to one on Monday night, securing a four-point sweep of their season series and maintaining their dominant start to the campaign. Devon Levi recorded twenty-eight saves to support the victory, improving his personal record to eight wins and one loss for the club, which currently sits at thirteen wins, three losses, and three overtime losses.

Oilers Secure Series Sweep With Dominant Defense

Edmonton completed the sweep after previously winning four to one in New York on November first. The Rangers, who entered the matchup with a ten win, eight loss, and one overtime loss record, had been riding a three-game winning streak before facing the top-seeded Oilers. Despite the Rangers' recent momentum, they could not overcome the high-powered offensive attack led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

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Dylan Garand, making the start for New York, stopped seventeen shots but surrendered the opening goal early in the contest. At six minutes and forty-two seconds into the first period, Garand gave away the puck to McDavid, who converted the turnover into an easy, unassisted goal. This early advantage allowed the Oilers to control the tempo and eventually secure the win.

McvDavid Ends Historic Streak At Eighteen Games

Mcdavid, who currently leads the NHL with forty-eight points through eleven goals and thirty-seven assists, saw his record-setting point streak come to an end at eighteen games. He became the fourth player in league history to achieve a nineteen-game point streak to begin a season, joining elite company with Wayne Gretzky, Dany Heatley, and Mats Sundin. This specific victory marked the first time this season that McDavid failed to record an assist, halting the streak.

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Leon Draisaitl provided crucial scoring support with two goals of his own. He opened the scoring at six minutes and forty-two seconds and later added an empty-net goal to seal the game. Draisaitl's performance extended his personal goal-scoring streak to four games and his overall point streak to six games. His second goal came at six points five seconds into the third period, when he picked off a soft backpass and lofted the puck from his own zone into the empty net for his eighteenth goal of the season.

Rangers Fight Back But Fall Short In Final Period

The Rangers mounted a brief resurgence in the second period when Mika Zibanejad sprung Jaroslav Chmelar on a breakaway as he exited the penalty box. Chmelar scored his second goal of the season, cutting the deficit. However, the Oilers' defense held firm against subsequent attempts to tie the game. The Rangers pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker late in the third period, creating a six-on-four advantage, but Edmonton's penalized players could not capitalize on the situation to change the scoreline.

Other League Results Impact Playoff Picture

In other NHL action, the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Vancouver Canucks three to one, snapping a losing streak of their own. Michael Bunting and Travis Konecny scored in the first two periods for Philadelphia, while Travis Sanheim added an empty-net goal. Vancouver's Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored a power-play goal with seven minutes and sixteen seconds remaining, but it was insufficient to overcome the deficit for the struggling Canucks.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks edged out the New York Islanders two to one in a shootout to end a five-game losing streak. Ivar Stenberg scored the only goal in the shootout, which lasted eight rounds, and also netted a goal in regulation. Stenberg, who is tied for the scoring lead among NHL rookies with six goals, proved decisive in the victory. The Sharks improved to eight wins and eleven losses, while the Islanders dropped to seven wins and six losses.