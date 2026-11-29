Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime, ending a five-game slump with a clutch comeback performance in Seattle.

Leon Draisaitl ended a five-game losing streak for the Edmonton Oilers by scoring the winning goal just 10 seconds into overtime during a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night in Seattle.

Edmonton erased a two-goal deficit in the third period to force extra time, with Evan Bouchard tying the game at 2-2 with 10 seconds remaining in regulation by sneaking the puck past Seattle goaltender Joey Daccord. Draisaitl capitalized on the opportunity immediately, securing the win for his team after their previous matchup loss in Edmonton.

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Core Scoring Details And Overtime Victory

The Oilers rallied late after falling behind early, with Connor McDavid scoring at 9:15 left in regulation to make it 2-1. McDavid also assisted on Draisaitl's overtime winner, pushing his season total to 46 assists. This dramatic finish reversed the momentum from Friday night when the Kraken defeated the Oilers 4-2 in Edmonton.

Seattle Kraken Early Lead And Roster Moves

Seattle established control early, with Ryker Evans scoring at 4:24 in the first period to take a 1-0 lead in his 200th career game. Matthew Wood extended the advantage to 2-0 just over two minutes later, marking his first goal since being traded from Nashville for Shane Wright on November 1. Wood's performance highlighted the impact of recent roster changes for the Kraken.

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Injuries And Statistical Milestones

The Kraken faced adversity on the ice as Bobby McMann and Berkly Catton left the game with upper and lower-body injuries, respectively. Devon Levi made 19 saves for Edmonton, while Joey Daccord recorded 25 stops for Seattle. Both teams saw significant contributions from key players, with Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each recording one assist for the Oilers.

Future Matchups And Season Context

Edmonton looks to build on this momentum as they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, while Seattle prepares to face the Dallas Stars on the same day. The victory provides a critical boost for the Oilers, who had struggled to find consistency over their previous five contests against various opponents.