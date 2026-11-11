Oilers Seek Final Homestand Win Against Flyers

The Edmonton Oilers look to finish their home streak with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, aiming to keep momentum after a recent win over the Rangers.

The Edmonton Oilers are targeting a full‑circle finish to their four‑game homestand when they face the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Edmonton, the Pacific Division leaders, has collected points in seven of its last eight games (5-1-2), highlighted by a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night.

Key Players Fuelling Oilers' Success

Captain Connor McDavid, who has netted his 11th goal of the season, topped the headlines again when he combined with a duo of goals from Leon Draisaitl, who now sits at 18 goals and leads the NHL in scoring over Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov (16). McDavid's 48 points also keep him at the top of the league's point list, with Draisaitl one point behind at 36. Defenseman Evan Bouchard matches Kaprizov at 31 points, while McDavid's 37 assists keep him more than a full decade clear of second‑place Matthew Tkachuk (22).

Also read Flyers Defeat Canucks 3-1 in Vancouver Withstood Late Rally

Coaching Shift and Tactical Adjustments

New head coach Mike Babcock has refocused the Oilers' offensive scheme, encouraging the star duo to dump and chase pucks into the zone rather than battling in the neutral area. Babcock reviewed last season's playoff film and concluded that a more positional, less aggressive style had produced earlier success. "When we made them turn, we had success," he said, adding that carrying the puck in from the back is preferable if the play reaches the same spot.

Advertisement

Goalie Dynamics and Flyers' Recent Breakout

Devon Levi boasts an 8-1-0 record with a 2.75 goals‑against average in his last two starts, while former Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry has a 4-1-3 record and a 2.57 GAA. In the Flyers' recent 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks, Christian Dvorak assisted twice, and Michael Bunting, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim each scored. The Flyers' point streak has been extended to five consecutive games (5-4-2) after a 0-6-3 start, a turnaround spurred by the return of free‑agent Michael Bunting, who had been a healthy scratch in the last five games.

Implications for Both Teams and Next Fixture

The Oilers' success in the past two weeks is underpinned by a strong defensive core and efficient power‑play execution. Their only rival in goal production this season is the Carolina Hurricanes, who have tallied 78 goals. A victory over the Flyers would further cement Edmonton's position at the top of the Pacific Division and keep McDavid's assist streak within reach, now at 18 games. The Flyers will look to capitalize on their recent momentum and reverse their early‑season slump heading into a second matchup on Sunday in Philadelphia, which will conclude Edmonton's six‑game road trip.