Oilers Jarry Named Second Star With Shutouts

Edmonton goaltender Tristan Jarry claimed NHL Second Star honors after back-to-back shutouts, while Tage Thompson led the weekly scoring race with eight points.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry secured the NHL's second star of the week designation after a dominant performance that helped elevate his team to the top of the Western Conference standings. The 31-year-old netminder closed out the week with consecutive shutout victories, demonstrating elite reflexes and positional play that stifled opposing offenses during a critical stretch of the regular season schedule.

Jarry Closes Week With Consecutive Shutouts

Tristan Jarry recorded a 2-0-1 record for the week, accumulating an impressive .957 save percentage across his three appearances. His stellar play included a 25-save effort in a 4-3 shootout defeat against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, November 3, which demonstrated his ability to remain in high-pressure games despite the eventual loss. This resilience set the stage for two subsequent perfect defensive performances where he allowed zero goals.

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Following the shootout loss, Jarry delivered a shutout against the Calgary Flames and followed it immediately with another 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders. These back-to-back zero-goal performances were instrumental in driving the Edmonton Oilers into first place in the Western Conference, highlighting the critical importance of goaltending excellence in tight playoff races. His consistency during this three-game span provided the stability necessary for the team to secure crucial points in the standings.

Thompson Leads Scoring With Eight Points

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson was named the NHL's first star of the week after leading the league in scoring with eight total points across three games. His offensive production included five goals and three assists, showcasing his versatility and dominance as a primary scoring threat for the Sabres. Thompson's exceptional performance during this period established him as the most impactful forward in the league for the week of early November 2026.

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Thompson recorded his tenth career hat trick and his fourth five-point game during a high-scoring 7-6 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, November 5. This specific outing featured him directly contributing to every goal in the game, emphasizing his crucial role in the Sabres offensive structure. His ability to generate offense at such a high rate allowed Buffalo to compete effectively against strong defensive teams and secured his status as the week's top performer.

Leo Carlsson, the center for the Anaheim Ducks, was named the third star of the week after tying for the league lead in points with eight. His contribution included a league-high seven assists, underscoring his elite playmaking ability and vision on the ice. Carlsson's performance was characterized by consistent offensive creation rather than solely goal-scoring, as he facilitated scoring opportunities for his teammates through precise passing and puck distribution in the offensive zone.

Carlsson achieved his statistical totals through back-to-back three-assist games during a loss to Buffalo and a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, November 8. These consecutive outings highlighted his sustained offensive production and ability to influence games over multiple matches. His playmaking contributions were vital for the Ducks, even in loss, and demonstrated his potential as a key offensive asset for the franchise moving forward in the season.

Jarry Sustains Strong Season Statistics

Tristan Jarry's weekly honors complement a strong overall season performance for the Edmonton Oilers goaltender. Through the games played up to this point, Jarry has compiled a 4-1-2 record, maintaining a 2.53 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. These statistics reflect his status as a reliable and high-performing netminder who has stabilized the Oilers' goaltending position throughout the early portion of the campaign.

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The combination of Jarry's defensive prowess and the offensive fireworks from players like Tage Thompson and Leo Carlsson illustrates the competitive depth across the NHL. While Jarry provided the defensive anchor for Edmonton, Thompson's scoring burst for Buffalo and Carlsson's assist-leading performance for Anaheim showcased the varied paths to weekly recognition. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 2, 2026, capturing the immediate aftermath of these weekly developments.