Artist Eric Falkenberg transforms empty Pepsi cases into a massive tribute to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, attracting crowds to the Mayfield Save on Foods.

Artist Eric Falkenberg has created a monumental tribute to the Edmonton Oilers, constructing a nearly 17-foot display at the Mayfield Save on Foods location. The installation features the team logo alongside images of star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, assembled entirely from empty cardboard beverage cases.

Cardboard Construction Process

The project required significant preparation before reaching Alberta. Falkenberg, who is employed at a Save on Foods store in Kelowna, British Columbia, spent approximately three weeks preparing the artwork in B.C. prior to transporting it to Edmonton for final assembly within the grocery store. Store manager Blaine Laird noted that Falkenberg has utilized numerous empty cases for similar projects, though he could not provide an exact count. The collaboration was facilitated by a strong relationship between the store and Pepsi, allowing Falkenberg to access the necessary volume of empty cardboard boxes.

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Artistic Design and Assembly

Blaine Laird compared the complex assembly process to a real-life version of the games Jenga or Tetris, highlighting the precision required to fit the pieces together. Falkenberg meticulously planned how every box would interlock to form the final image. The resulting structure is a large-scale homage that captures the essence of the hockey team through the creative reuse of retail packaging materials. This specific display marks the first time Falkenberg's work has been exhibited at the Mayfield location, distinguishing it from his regular appearances at the Kelowna store.

Public Reaction and Foot Traffic

Customers visiting the Mayfield Save on Foods have expressed admiration for the intricate artwork. Shoppers described the display as amazing and were particularly impressed by the sheer amount of labor and creativity involved in its creation. The installation has generated significant foot traffic, with many people entering the store specifically to view the oversized cardboard tribute. The effort has resonated with the community, drawing attention to the intersection of local sports fandom and creative public display.

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Artist Portfolio and Future Plans

Eric Falkenberg stated that he currently has over 100 similar displays in his possession, covering a wide variety of themes and events. His collection includes pieces for the Super Bowl, Christmas, Easter, and other major occasions. Falkenberg indicated that he has a new large display prepared for any upcoming themed events. Since the beverage cases used in the Oilers artwork are completely empty, there is no need for customers to remove any boxes if they are looking for a drink.

Future Community Installations

Looking ahead, the Mayfield Save on Foods is considering expanding its lineup of community art installations. Store manager Blaine Laird mentioned the possibility of featuring an Edmonton Elks display next year. This potential project would commemorate the Elks recent Grey Cup victory, continuing the store's tradition of celebrating local sports achievements through creative public art. The move aligns with the growing trend of using grocery store spaces for engaging, fan-centric visual displays.