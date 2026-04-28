The Edmonton Oilers are under pressure to improve their defense after allowing at least four goals in each of their three losses to the Anaheim Ducks. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are also struggling defensively, and USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter calls for a 'red-out' at the World Cup.

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a precarious position as they prepare to face the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5 of their playoff series. After losing three of the first four games, the Oilers have allowed at least four goals in each of their defeats, raising serious concerns about their defensive stability.

With the Ducks averaging five goals per game against them, the Oilers' ability to tighten their defense will be critical if they hope to extend the series. Analysts like Carlo Colaiacovo have weighed in on the situation, questioning whether the Oilers can shut down Anaheim's high-powered offense and whether FanDuel's 23% chance of an Edmonton comeback is a fair assessment.

The team's struggles go beyond just defensive lapses, as highlighted by hockey insider Craig Button, who pointed out that the Oilers have conceded 20 goals in just four games, indicating deeper systemic issues that extend beyond a single controversial overtime call. The pressure is mounting on the Oilers' coaching staff and players to find a solution before it's too late.

Meanwhile, in other NHL news, the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing their own defensive challenges. Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged that allowing 126 points to opponents is unsustainable and will make it nearly impossible to secure victories. The Maple Leafs have been struggling to contain their rivals, and Keefe's comments underscore the urgency for the team to improve their defensive play.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if the Maple Leafs can turn things around before their playoff hopes slip away. In international soccer, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has called for a 'red-out' at the upcoming World Cup, urging fans to wear red jerseys instead of blue or other colors. Berhalter's request comes as he seeks to create a unified and intimidating atmosphere for the team, emphasizing the importance of fan support in high-stakes matches.

The coach's comments have sparked discussions among fans, with some expressing enthusiasm for the idea while others question whether it will make a significant difference on the field. As the World Cup approaches, the focus is on how the USMNT can leverage home support to their advantage and make a deep run in the tournament





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