Oilers Extend Win Streak to Three With Overtime Victory Over Flyers

Tristan Jarry makes 30 saves and Evan Bouchard scores the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Nov 11 2026 to secure their third straight win.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime during NHL hockey action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. The victory marks the third consecutive win for the Oilers and highlights a significant turnaround in their goaltending performance. Tristan Jarry recorded 30 saves to secure the win while Evan Bouchard scored the game-winning goal just 47 seconds into the extra period. The result moves Edmonton to a 14-3-3 record through 20 games of the season.

Oilers Goaltending Dominates Recent Performances

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry has emerged as a pivotal figure in the team's recent success. He entered the contest with a .923 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average across seven starts. His 30 saves on Wednesday were crucial in neutralizing the Flyers offense. The goaltending stability is a stark contrast to the team's first two games of the season. Since Oct. 3, the Oilers goaltenders have posted an NHL-best .918 save percentage. Zach Hyman noted that both goalies are performing at an elite level to give the team a chance to win every night.

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Zach Hyman Leads Offensive Charge for Edmonton

Zach Hyman scored a pair of goals to lead the offensive effort for the Edmonton Oilers. His performance helped match the team's second-best start in franchise history through 20 games. Only the 1983-84 squad, which finished 16-3-1, holds a better record through the same number of games. The 1984-85 team also started 14-3-3. Hyman emphasized the difficulty of securing wins in the modern NHL. He stated that margins are thin and opponents play hard regardless of their standings. The Oilers managed to grind out victories against well-coached teams despite not always playing their best hockey.

Evan Bouchard and Star Trio Reach Historic Milestones

Evan Bouchard scored his 11th goal of the season and added an assist in the overtime win. His goal came from a backhand pass by Leon Draisaitl. Bouchard now ranks as the top-scoring defenseman in the NHL. His point total in the first 20 games is exceeded only by Bobby Orr in franchise history. The trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard has accumulated 49, 37, and 33 points respectively. This combination ties the 1988-89 Kings for the fifth-most points by a trio through 20 games. The feat highlights the offensive firepower that defines the current Edmonton roster.

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McDavid Extends Historic Point Streak in Victory

Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 20 games with an assist in the second period. He became the eighth player in NHL history to record multiple 20-game point streaks. McDavid is also the fourth player to open a season with a 20-game point streak. The Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged the difficulty of stopping the Oilers star players. Tocchet noted that these players are incredible and can score at any moment. The win solidifies the Oilers as a top contender in the Western Conference standings.

Frederik Andersen Injury Update and Future Outlook

The Oilers have a robust goaltending depth chart heading forward. Veteran Frederik Andersen is recovering from an injury sustained during summer training. Andersen is expected to be ready to play early in the new year. He helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup last season. Jarry and Devon Levi have handled the load effectively so far. Jarry mentioned that the competition between the goalies keeps them sharp. They push each other during practices to ensure readiness when called upon. This depth provides insurance for the playoffs as the season progresses.