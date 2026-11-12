Oilers Extend Win Streak to Three with Goaltending Heroics

Edmonton Oilers secure their third consecutive victory as Tristan Jarry and strong offensive performances lead them past the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Edmonton Oilers claimed their third straight victory on Wednesday night, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in a contest defined by elite goaltending and timely scoring. Tristan Jarry made 30 saves to secure the win, while Evan Bouchard netted the overtime winner and added an assist for the visiting team.

Goaltending Elevates Team Performance

Tristan Jarry entered the matchup with a .923 save percentage and a 2.10 goals-against average across two shutouts in seven starts. His performance against Philadelphia was crucial, as he emphasized the importance of managing rebounds and reading straight-on shots. This follows a pattern of stellar play, as the Oilers have compiled an NHL-best .918 save percentage since October 3, following tough early-season outings against Vancouver.

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Goalie Devon Levi also contributed significantly to the recent success, making 28 saves in a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday. Levi holds a 7-1-0 record with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage over his last eight starts. Jarry highlighted the competitive dynamic between the netminders, noting that they push each other to remain sharp and ready for call-ups.

Offensive Powerhouse Continues Dominance

Leon Draisaitl facilitated the winning goal with a backhand pass to Evan Bouchard just 47 seconds into overtime. Bouchard blasted a one-timer for his 11th goal of the season, ranking him as the top-scoring defenceman. The Oilers now feature Connor McDavid with 49 points, Leon Draisaitl with 37, and Bouchard with 33 points, forming the top three scorers in the National Hockey League.

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This trio ties the 1988-89 Los Angeles Kings for the fifth-most points by a group through the first 20 games of a season. Only Bobby Orr has recorded more points by a defenceman in a season's first 20 games than Bouchard. Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 20 games, tying his career high and becoming the eighth player in league history to achieve multiple such streaks.

Historic Franchise Standing and Records

The Edmonton Oilers have matched their second-best start in franchise history through 20 games. This performance follows the 1983-84 season, where the team went 16-3-1 for 33 points, and the 1984-85 season, where they finished 14-3-3 for 31 points. Both of those historical campaigns resulted in the team winning the Stanley Cup.

Edmonton is currently 12-0-2 when scoring first this season. Zach Hyman scored two goals for the Oilers, contributing to a team record of 14-3-3. The squad continues to maintain strong offensive pressure while relying on defensive stability to secure narrow victories against competitive opponents.

Future Roster Depth and Upcoming Schedules

The Oilers still have a valuable third goaltender option available in veteran Frederik Andersen. Andersen, who helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup last year, is expected to return from an injury suffered during training this summer. His anticipated return early in the new year will add depth to the team's netminding options.

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Philadelphia Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet acknowledged the difficulty of shutting down the Oilers' top lines. He noted that while teams like Philadelphia and New York are well-coached and structured, Edmonton's players are incredible and can score at critical moments. The Oilers plan to continue grinding out wins over the course of the 84-game season, leveraging their strong goaltending and offensive firepower.