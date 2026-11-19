The Edmonton Oilers swept their Florida road trip with a 5-2 win over the Panthers. Connor McDavid extended his record-setting point streak to 23 games.

The Edmonton Oilers continued their dominant early-season form by defeating the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Sunrise. The victory secured a two-game sweep of Florida and kept the Oilers' impressive road record intact. Connor McDavid led the charge with two points, extending his personal record for consecutive games with a point.

Edmonton Oilers Dominance in Florida

Edmonton established a commanding 4-0 lead by the end of the second period before the Panthers scored two late goals. The final 5-2 result completed a road trip through the Sunshine State where the team showed little resistance. This win marked the sixth consecutive victory for the club and improved their away record to 10 wins and 1 loss.

Also read Edmonton Oilers Defeat Florida Panthers 5-2 Behind McDavid's Historic Streak

McDavid Breaks Historic NHL Scoring Streak

Connor McDavid recorded one goal and one assist, joining an elite group of NHL legends in his point production. The three-time Hart Trophy winner is now on a 23-game point streak. He joined Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin as the only players to start a season with a 23-game point streak.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Elite Performance

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk acknowledged the exceptional skill of McDavid after facing him in previous matchups. Tkachuk stated that McDavid is controlling every game he plays and is on a different level than the rest of the league. Edmonton Oilers head coach Mike Babcock emphasized that McDavid's drive for excellence and leadership sets him apart from other top scorers.

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Florida Panthers Injury Challenges Mount

The Panthers are dealing with significant roster issues as they prepare for their next opponent. Brayden Point returned to play against Washington, but Brandon Hagel was scratched due to a lower-body injury. Rookie Sam O'Reilly entered the lineup and scored the first goal of his NHL career on a partial line change.

Upcoming Match Against Tampa Bay Lightning

Edmonton will face the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday to complete their Florida trip. The Lightning are struggling with injuries to key forwards such as Conor Geekie and Zemgus Girgensons. Oilers center Leon Draisaitl is also on a hot streak with a 10-game point streak totaling 20 points during that span.