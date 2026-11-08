Oilers Defeat Canucks 4-2 as Levi Returns to Net

Edmonton Oilers defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2, snapping a two-game losing streak with goals from Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid's three assists, while goalie Devon Levi records 20 saves.

The Edmonton Oilers secured a crucial 4-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, November 7, 2026, in Edmonton, ending a two-game losing streak. Goaltender Devon Levi returned to the starting lineup after a seven-game absence due to a lower-body injury, making 20 saves to stabilize the net. The win improves the Oilers' record to 12-3-3 for the season, providing a significant morale boost to a team that had recently struggled with goaltending emergencies.

Levi Returns After Injury Absence

Devon Levi stepped back into the crease to record his seventh win and first loss of the season, bringing a 7-1-0 record to the Edmonton net. His return came after the Oilers were forced to rotate through emergency backup options, including fourth-string goalie Matt Tomkins and Brett Epp, during a narrow 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Both Frederik Andersen and starting goalie Tristan Jarry were unavailable due to injury and illness, respectively, leaving Levi to shoulder the load against a divisional rival.

Also read Draisaitl Scores Twice as Oilers Defeat Canucks 4-2

Levi, who was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres for a third-round pick last off-season, played his first action since October 22, a shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He noted that he pushed through discomfort during that previous outing, refusing to leave the game unless he was unable to continue. His return has been described by teammates as a vital infusion of energy and competitive spirit into the roster.

Draisaitl and McDrive Lead Offensive Charge

Leon Draisaitl anchored the Oilers' attack with two goals and one assist, leading the team's offensive resurgence. Connor McDavid contributed three assists, extending his personal scoring streak and tying an historic NHL record for consecutive games with an assist. The offensive output included secondary goals from Mattias Ekholm and Jason Dickinson, ensuring the team maintained pressure on the Canucks defense throughout the contest.

Advertisement

McDavid's performance was particularly historic, as he extended his season-starting points and assists streak to 18 games. This achievement ties him with Adam Oates for the second-longest assist streak in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky's 23-game streak set in 1990-91. Additionally, McDavid became the sixth player in league history to record an 18-game point streak to start a season, further cementing his status as the league's top scorer with 10 goals and 37 assists.

Canucks Struggle Amid Losing Streak

The Vancouver Canucks, sitting at 3-15-1, suffered their fifth consecutive loss and 15th defeat in their last 16 games. Evan Bouchard of the Oilers extended his own scoring streak to six games, while Draisaitl has recorded points in 16 of 18 games this season. The disparity in form was evident as the Canucks struggled to generate consistent offense against an Oilers team that has won 10 of its first 12 games this season.

Max Sasson and Brock Boeser managed to reply for the Canucks, but the late answers were insufficient to overcome the early deficit. The loss highlights the ongoing difficulties facing the Canucks organization, which is searching for consistency in a season that has seen them fall behind early in many contests. The Oilers' ability to capitalize on opportunities, particularly when scoring first, proved to be the deciding factor.

Team Health and Future Outlook

While the victory was significant, the game was not without injury concerns for the Oilers. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left the game early in the second period after taking a puck to the face from teammate Ryan Shea and did not return. The incident serves as a reminder of the physical nature of the sport, even as the team enjoys a surge in performance.

Advertisement

Oilers coach Mike Babcock praised Levi's attitude and work ethic, noting that his positive personality has been infectious within the locker room. Babcock highlighted that Levi's readiness to compete and battle aligns with the team's identity. As the Oilers look to maintain their momentum, the healthy return of key personnel like Levi and the sustained offensive production from their stars provide a strong foundation for the remainder of the season.