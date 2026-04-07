Oil Spill Shuts Down Line 2 Subway Service in West Toronto

A hydraulic oil spill near Old Mill station has forced the closure of a section of Line 2 in Toronto's subway system, disrupting service between Keele and Kipling stations. Shuttle buses are running as an alternative. The TTC is investigating the cause and has not yet provided an estimated time for service restoration.

Line 2 subway service in Toronto has been significantly disrupted this morning due to a hydraulic oil spill near Old Mill station. The Toronto Transit Commission ( TTC ) announced that shuttle buses are currently operating between Keele and Kipling stations to provide alternative transportation for commuters.

The incident, which occurred overnight, has led to the complete suspension of subway service along the affected stretch of Line 2, leaving many passengers to find alternative routes to their destinations. The TTC has stated that the cause of the spill is under investigation and has not provided an estimated time for the resumption of regular subway service. This morning's commute has been severely impacted, forcing commuters to adjust their travel plans and rely on shuttle buses and alternative transportation options. \The oil spill originated from a maintenance vehicle near Old Mill station around 2:45 a.m., according to the TTC. The exact volume of oil that has spilled is still undetermined, but the transit agency has taken precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety. These measures include the closure of stations where trains cannot turn around, thereby preventing trains from entering the affected area and potentially spreading the oil. The TTC has also issued an alert, informing passengers about the disruption and the available alternative transportation options. Passengers are able to use their TTC fares on GO Transit services at several GO stations, including Dundas West, Kipling, Bloor, Union, and Mimico. This collaboration between the TTC and GO Transit aims to ease the inconvenience for commuters and provide them with multiple ways to reach their destinations, considering the ongoing cleanup operations and the unknown timeframe for service restoration. \The TTC is working diligently to address the situation and restore normal subway service as quickly and safely as possible. Crews are on-site cleaning up the spill and assessing the extent of the damage. The investigation into the cause of the spill is also underway, as authorities seek to understand how the incident occurred and to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The extended closure of this section of Line 2 is causing considerable delays and inconveniences for commuters, particularly those who rely on the subway for their daily commute. The TTC's priority is to ensure the safety of its passengers and to provide them with accurate and timely updates regarding the service disruption. Passengers are encouraged to monitor the TTC's website and social media channels for the latest information and updates on the restoration of subway service, including any further details about alternative transportation options and the estimated time of service resumption. The TTC understands the frustration caused by these disruptions and is committed to minimizing the impact on commuters





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