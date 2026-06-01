Oil Prices Surge Over 2% as US-Iran Strikes Intensify and Israel Advances into Lebanon

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Monday following US-Iran military strikes and Israeli troops moving further into Lebanon, eroding hopes for a ceasefire extension and raising supply concerns. The Strait of Hormuz remains a key risk factor.

Oil prices climbed more than 2% on Monday, rebounding from Friday's losses, as fresh military strikes between Iran and the United States, coupled with Israel's advance into southern Lebanon, heightened fears of a broader regional conflict that could disrupt crude supplies.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $2.29, or 2.62%, to $89.65 per barrel by 0436 GMT, while Brent crude futures gained $2.05, or 2.25%, to $93.17 per barrel. The escalation came just days after the U.S. hosted Israel-Lebanon peace talks in Washington, dimming hopes for an extension of the Iran-U.S. ceasefire agreement that had been in place since early April.

On Sunday, the Pentagon announced that U.S. forces conducted self-defence strikes on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island, describing the action as a response to aggressive moves by Tehran. In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its aerospace force targeted an air base used in what it called a U.S. attack on a telecoms tower on Sirik Island.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered troops to push further into Lebanon to confront Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, after a series of cross-border attacks. The fighting has raised the stakes for any diplomatic resolution, with Iran insisting that any ceasefire deal must include Hezbollah.

The U.S. has proposed a gradual de-escalation plan under which Hezbollah would first halt attacks on Israel in exchange for Israel refraining from escalation in Beirut, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity. However, the latest violence has cast doubt on whether such a plan can gain traction. Concerns are also mounting over the safety of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas shipments.

Iran has effectively closed the strait since the conflict began in February, and there are reports of mines being laid in the waterway. An Axios reporter noted on social media that Iran dropped additional mines earlier in the week, shortly after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that such actions would violate the ceasefire. The strait handles about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas flows, and its prolonged closure could push prices higher, according to IG analyst Tony Sycamore.

The supply concerns overshadowed weak economic data from China over the weekend, which showed factory activity stalling for the second consecutive month. The slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, driven by falling exports and rising costs, has added to fears of a global demand slump.

Goldman Sachs warned late Sunday that weak oil demand in China and Europe poses a major downside risk to its fourth-quarter forecasts of $90 per barrel for Brent and $83 for WTI, though it acknowledged that supply disruptions from the Middle East could still drive prices up. Traders are now closely watching for any diplomatic breakthroughs or further military developments that could affect crude flows.

The market remains highly sensitive to news from the region, with volatility expected to persist in the near term





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