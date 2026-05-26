Oil Prices Surge Amid Tensions Between US and Iran Amid Rising hopes of a peace deal, the United States military conducted strikes in southern Iran, spurring fears of war and deep anxiety in the markets.

The unexpected action has driven up oil prices and pressured investors to rethink their global views as various key economic indicators have shifted in recent days, sparking fears of inflation and business vulnerability in an unpredictable and unstable environment.

Oil prices surged after the United States military conducted strikes in southern Iran , sparking hopes of a deal to end the three-month-old war. Several key economic indicators have shifted in recent days, driving investors to reassess their global outlook.

In the short term, energy prices are likely to remain elevated, causing policymakers to tighten their belts as inflation rises, adding more stress on businesses and consumers alike. Experts expect major central banks to consider further rate hikes, with a heightened focus on the potential market movements in the Middle East.

Consequently, investors are now pressing for a more cautious approach, questioning the global economic landscape. Meanwhile, Asian markets appeared slightly boosted by the stabilization of the Iranian crisis, but stocks overall remained volatile. In an attempt to reinforce the rapid rise in inflation, several countries announced significant policy adjustments, including a substantial 100-basis-point increase of the benchmark rate in Sri Lanka.

Moreover, new economic forecasts have started to emerge, presenting increasingly specific projections of what investors expect to occur with no surprise rate hike from regulators in the coming months





YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Iran US Military Strikes Inflation Interest Rates Central Banks Economic Uncertainty Market Volatility

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ondo Finance Rebounds Amid U.S./Iran Peace Deal Hopes, but Spot Traders Remain SkepticalThe crypto market saw renewed demand as geopolitical tensions potentially eased and hopes of a U.S./Iran peace deal built. Ondo Finance, a stablecoin, rebounded from a dip and climbed to $0.44. However, trading volume dropped, indicating lower market participation. Traders opened new leveraged positions, with Open Interest increasing and Derivatives Volume falling. Despite the rebound, spot traders remained skeptical and continued cashing out small gains. Exchange flows reinforced the bearish pattern, with Spot Netflow rising 280% to $2.1 million. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines showed intense buying and selling activity. Ondo Finance could reclaim the $0.47 resistance and target $0.5, but continued profit-taking could drag the altcoin below $0.4 and back toward $0.37.

Read more »

TSX futures follow market sentiment higherAnalysts point to potential peace deal between US and Iran, pressuring oil prices lower

Read more »

Dollar Falls as Hopes of Strait of Hormuz Deal Boost Oil Prices, U.S.-Iran Tensions PersistThe U.S. dollar fell against major currencies on Monday as hopes of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices below $100 per barrel, even as the U.S. and Iran played down the chances of reaching an agreement soon. Meanwhile, many global markets are closed for holidays on Monday, thinning liquidity.

Read more »

S&P/TSX composite up, oil down, amid hopes end to Iran war nearingCanada’s main stock index was up more than 300 points while the price of oil fell in late-morning trading on hopes that U.S. and Iran could be nearing a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »