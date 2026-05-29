Oil Prices Slide as U.S. and Iran Agree on 60‑Day Ceasefire Extension

Oil prices fell sharply after the United States and Iran reached a provisional agreement to extend a ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days, raising hopes that shipping lanes may reopen and crude flows resume.

Oil prices dropped sharply after reports that Tehran and Washington had reached a tentative agreement to extend a ceasefire along the Strait of Hormuz for another 60 days.

Trading data showed Brent future prices falling to roughly 92 dollars per barrel, the deepest slide for the gasoline benchmark in a month and the most significant monthly plunge since 2020, while West Texas Intermediate fell close to 87 dollars a barrel. The decline reflected growing hopes that shipping lanes closed in the busy Middle Eastern waterway could soon reopen and that crude steamer traffic might return to normal levels.

The U.S. president has yet to formalise the deal, and no official announcement is expected until he signs off on the conditions. Sources close to the negotiation stage explain that the current wording of the truce is still provisional, pending a formal review by the Trump administration. Vice‑President Mike Pence told reporters at a briefing that a final settlement was still uncertain, adding that the timing of a possible agreement was unclear.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that talks are ongoing in both parties' teams, and that an interim accord may be available in the near future. She emphasized that the negotiations were far from finished whereas the United States and Iran still face high‑stakes issues such as Iran's nuclear programme, the potential lift of U.S. sanctions, and the control of the Hormuz corridor.

In addition, the way to handle the removal of threats to shipping, prevention of renewed assaults and restoration of hydrocarbon fields would be part of the final deal. Analysts in Washington warned that even after a cease‑fire extension, operational hurdles such as suspended production lines, damaged roads and pipelines, drone attacks on oil installations and the limited number of new tankers would hinder a swift return to the global supply chain.

The partial closing of the strait since the outbreak of hostilities has left many countries playing with little available crude, depressing the U.S. storage inventory, cutting against the nation's emergency fuel reserves and sparking the speculation of a tighter oil market. Distillate stocks fell to a 20‑year low in Appalachia and the storage space for refined products at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub fell for a fifth consecutive week, approaching a lower limit of operation that is typically used to assess market supply.

The suppression of the high‑traffic waterway remains a driving factor in the global demand and supply messages that shapes the price discipline and the market‐wide sentiment. Industry specialists say that if the unblockage of the Hormuz waterway were to happen, the workshop between the U.S. and Iran was expected to continue through the broader spectrum of political negotiations.

Still, many experts caution that the transportation of crude will not be immediate - a long delay would still affect the supply chain as the time for delivery still remains unlike for the other pipelines and is comparatively costly in time and money. The skeptics of this development in the disquiet and damage caused by the series of drone and missile strikes emphasised that the recovery period may be in the worst case several months.

That could lead to a short‑term lost supply in the short‑term market with a corresponding rise of baseline commodities. In the meantime the political factions behind the negotiations have reached the conclusion that a cease‑fire extension could have valuable impact on the oil market. The daily volumes of oil shipped through the space are cornerstones that shape the world, and a tension still exists regarding the willingness of people to configure the coast.

Even if the peace is ended, the long‑term health of the oil market remains damaged. This new development might sign a historical coast for the unfolding market. The uncertainties stress the oil markets, that still depends heavily on the diplomatic negotiations and Yuan liquidity. More closely, the market is somewhat appreciating stability After the recent tension release in the region the world will watch closely how the resurgence of the oil supply will occur





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Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Ceasefire Extension

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