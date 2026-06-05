Oil Prices Slide as Traders See Reduced Risk of US-Iran Conflict Escalation

Oil prices fell on Friday as confidence grew that US-Iran tensions were de-escalating, with Brent crude dropping 2.18% and WTI falling 3.34%. Despite weekly gains, gains were capped by ample inventories and weak demand. OPEC maintained its demand forecast, while Iranian exports hit six-year lows.

Oil prices experienced a notable decline on Friday as market participants grew increasingly confident that the renewed conflict between the United States and Iran was unlikely to escalate further.

Brent crude futures dropped by $2.08, or 2.18%, to settle at $92.95 per barrel during mid-day trading in Chicago. This followed a 2.84% decrease in the previous session. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by $3.11, or 3.34%, to $89.93 per barrel, after losing 3.1% on Thursday. The downward movement was driven by perceptions that tensions were easing, even in the absence of a formal peace agreement.

Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group, noted that the market was not seeing an escalation between the parties and instead interpreted the situation as a de-escalation. This sentiment was reinforced by reports from Petroleum Development Oman, which confirmed that operations at Mina al Fahal port remained unaffected despite earlier concerns about an explosion near mooring berths. The explosion had briefly raised fears of supply disruptions, but the lack of impact on loading activities helped calm the market.

Despite the weekly losses, both benchmark contracts were on track to post their first weekly gains in three weeks. Brent was up 1.25% for the week, while WTI had risen around 3.1%. Earlier in the week, prices had rallied as fighting intensified in the Middle East and peace talks between the U.S. and Iran stalled. The ongoing conflict also limited traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for about a fifth of the world's oil supply.

However, analysts at Commerzbank pointed out that any gains were capped by factors such as oil inventories that were lasting longer than anticipated, rerouted exports due to geopolitical disruptions, and falling global demand. The bank noted that while hopes for a U.S.-Iran agreement were dashed again, the price increases for Brent crude and European natural gas remained modest. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem further complicated the geopolitical landscape by rejecting a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese government.

Iran has made a ceasefire in Lebanon a precondition for any peace deal with Washington, adding another layer of uncertainty. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about progress between Israel and Lebanon, stating that Lebanon deserved peace.

However, market analysts remained cautious. IG market analyst Tony Sycamore described the situation as a tangled web of headlines and counter-headlines, heavily clouding any optimism. OPEC maintained its oil demand growth forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day for the current year, as stated by Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais. This forecast holds despite the ongoing Middle East conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a related development, Iranian oil exports have fallen to their lowest level in six years, primarily due to the U.S. naval blockade, according to shipping data. Additionally, weak demand from China has further depressed prices for Iranian crude. The interplay of these factors-geopolitical tensions, demand concerns, and supply disruptions-continues to shape the volatile oil market, leaving traders to navigate a complex environment of conflicting signals





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Brent Crude US-Iran Tensions OPEC Middle East Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spot Gold and Silver Prices Drop Sharply as Oil Rallies and Geopolitical Tensions RiseSpot gold and silver prices fell sharply after the close on Wednesday, driven by rising crude oil prices, higher Treasury yields, and renewed U.S.-Iran conflict. At the time of writing, spot gold was down 1.24% near $4,432.60 an ounce, and spot silver dropped 3.17% to $72.755. The ISM Services PMI reported strong business activity but continued employment contraction. The Fed's Beige Book indicated moderate economic growth, while prices rose due to energy costs linked to Middle East tensions. Oil prices rose for a third session after U.S.-Iran exchanges, with WTI at $96.02 and Brent at $97.81. Analysts warned of significant supply risks if key waterways close. The overall impact on metals is mixed but negative, with higher crude, a firmer dollar, and rising yields pressuring non-yielding metals. Equities, including the Dow and Russell 2000, also declined.

Read more »

Canadian and U.S. stock markets slide from record highs amid rising oil pricesTORONTO — Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. lost ground on Wednesday as oil prices rose following a flare-up in hostilities that threatened the U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Read more »

Oil Prices Poised for Sharp Rise as Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed and Reserves DwindleEnergy executives warn that closing of the Strait of Hormuz and falling strategic reserves could push Brent crude to $150 a barrel, with market strain likely to persist through 2027.

Read more »

Oil little changed on uncertainty over US-Iran peace dealBy Florence Tan SINGAPORE, June 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Friday following sharp declines in the previous session, with prospects dimming for a near-term end to the U.S.-Israeli

Read more »