Oil Prices Rise As US Strikes Iran Qeshm Island Amid War Escalation

Crude oil prices surged after US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island and stalled peace talks. Brent and WTI benchmarks climbed as war risks and supply concerns drive market volatility.

Global oil prices climbed more than $1 on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions escalated. An Iranian official stated that a deal to end the ongoing war was far off, while the United States conducted strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island. These events fueled market concerns over the potential escalation of hostilities and significant risks to energy supplies.

US Strikes Iran Qeshm Island

The United States military action targeted the Qeshm Island region, marking a significant escalation in the conflict. A United States official confirmed on Monday that the US had struck Iran's Qeshm Island. Several officials described these assaults as defensive measures. The primary objective was to prevent Iran from attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz. This military activity directly impacted market sentiment and crude oil valuations.

Crude Oil Benchmark Prices Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose $1.6, representing a 1.66% increase, to trade at $98.06 a barrel. Brent crude futures also climbed, rising $1.84 or 1.76% to reach $106.61 a barrel. These prices were recorded by 0744 GMT on Tuesday. Both benchmarks had previously dropped more than 7% on Monday.

Diplomatic Hopes Dashed By Stalled Talks

The earlier price drop was driven by talks between Iranian and Qatar officials that initially lifted hopes for an end to the war. These hopes were soon dashed by subsequent events. On Tuesday, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that both countries were far from reaching a deal to end the war. Tehran stated it would not accept Washington's excessive demands. Iran's parliament speaker Qalibaf said Tehran had given Washington a strong and rational response. He added that the ball is in the US court, according to state media.

Market Analysts Assess War Risk Premium

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, noted that the report added a degree of risk premium back into the oil price. He explained that just when markets were starting to price in a more diplomatic path, this reminder of ongoing military activity has flipped the tone. The war started in late February and has become a leading cause of high gasoline prices. This situation is weighing on voters and creating political pressure.

Election Pressure And Supply Disruptions

President Donald Trump is under pressure to end the conflict with mid-term elections set for Tuesday. Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insight at Phillip Nova, said the risk of supply disruptions continues to provide a floor for prices. Uncertainty over Washington's next move, political developments, and traders' reluctance to carry aggressive positions are capping the upside. Brent ended October at its highest in six months.

Regional Conflict Impacts Energy Infrastructure

Concerns that the conflict could escalate again after the US midterm elections drove prices higher. In a separate development, a Ukrainian drone attack damaged an oil refinery in the Russian city of Yaroslavl. Governor Mikhail Evrayev confirmed the damage on Tuesday. Russia launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian energy facilities in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions. Interfax news agency cited the defence ministry for this report.

Future Negotiations In Abu Dhabi Scheduled

The US will bring together delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and 11. These talks will discuss ending the war, post-war security pacts, and de-escalation efforts. This upcoming meeting represents a key diplomatic step in addressing the broader regional instability. The outcome of these talks will likely influence future oil market dynamics and global energy security strategies for the coming months.