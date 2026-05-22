Oil Prices Rise as Doubts Over U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Escalate

Investors were doubtful of a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran peace talks, leading to higher oil prices. The outlook for inflation and the global economy continues to be a concern as global oil inventories deplete and oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz slow to a trickle.

Oil prices rose on Friday due to doubts about a breakthrough in the U.S.-Iran peace talks. Prices remained on track for a weekly loss, with Brent crude futures up 82 cents and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures up 54 cents.

The market is assessing when a possible peace deal might be struck as global oil inventories deplete and oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz slow to a trickle. The Qatari negotiating team arrived in Tehran to help secure a deal. The war with Iran has removed 14 million barrels per day of oil from the market, disrupting energy infrastructure and affecting the global economy. The outlook for inflation and the economy remains a concern.

Average 2026 dated Brent prices have been raised to reflect the supply deficit





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